Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, October 12, 2026

US Justice Department Investigates TV Networks Over Trump Pool Coverage

The US justice department (DoJ) says it is investigating several television networks over whether they broke federal competition laws when they recently suspended pool coverage of President Donald Trump.

Posted by Angrydad at 05:30 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Angrydad

Joined 2006/03/08
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US Justice Department Investigates TV Networks Over Trump Pool Coverage (1 comments) ...

GOP Spends Money on Susan Collins Ads in Portland, OR. (4 comments) ...

DOJ Trying to Indict Former White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson (6 comments) ...

Probublica: Inside America's Militias (7 comments) ...

Justice Dept Reviews Whether Nixon Got a Raw Deal (18 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

BREAKING NYT: The Trump Justice Department is investigating whether the major television networks -- ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox -- violated federal antitrust laws when the group briefly suspended their pooled coverage of Trump, according to six people with knowledge of the department's action.

[image or embed]

-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 7:15 PM Â· Oct 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

---- the fat ------

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-11 04:40 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort