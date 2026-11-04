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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson Won't Seek New Term as House GOP Minority Leader

House Speaker Mike Johnson told staffers that he will not run for minority leader in the new Congress ...

Posted by Angrydad at 07:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Angrydad

Joined 2006/03/08
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

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FLASH: Speaker MAGA Mike Johnson will NOT run for House Minority Leader following the historic Blue Tsunami

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 10:10 AM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

If Johnson had been more of a man, and more of an American, perhaps he could have avoided all this.

But he was and is neither, and gets (the start of) what he deserves.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-04 11:57 AM | Reply

Mike Johnson: The J. Bruce Ismay of MAGA.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-04 12:26 PM | Reply

Does he at least have an underage boy nearby to help him heal?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 04:28 PM | Reply

AOC for the win!!!

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-04 07:47 PM | Reply

Paxton for the lose!

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-04 07:51 PM | Reply

Mike Johnson belongs in prison.

Alongside Trump, Musk, the entire republican cabinet and the members of DOGE.

ICE needs to be defunded.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-04 07:53 PM | Reply

You idiots are going to shoot so far left that we will pick it all up again in 2028

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-04 08:03 PM | Reply

"So far left"?

I'd be surprised to see democrats do anything over the next year before they start campaign for 2028.

There's been a lot of cheering today.

I hope it's more fruitful than 2020.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-04 08:08 PM | Reply

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