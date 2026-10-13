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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

GOP Spends Money on Susan Collins Ads in Portland, OR.

The people of Portland, Oregon, were probably very confused about why they were being flooded with information about the Maine Senate race.

Posted by Angrydad at 09:33 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Angrydad

Joined 2006/03/08
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

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A Republican PAC spent nearly $25,000 running ads to help Sen. Susan Collins in Portland. Wrong Portland. They're inept at everything. Portland, Oregon, that is. Not Portland, Maine. www.nbcnews.com/politics/202 ...

[image or embed]

-- Hoodlum (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 7:22 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

LOL!!!!

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-12 03:46 PM | Reply

Four Seasons ... .

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-12 04:04 PM | Reply

Where do these Republican campaigns get the people who works in them, or are they just using AI, which is getting it all wrong?

OCU

#3 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-10-12 04:33 PM | Reply

S-M-R-T

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 05:58 PM | Reply

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