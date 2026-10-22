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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Country Legend John Anderson Dies

John Anderson, the country Hall of Famer behind hits like "Seminole Wind" and "Swingin'," has died. He was 71.

Posted by Angrydad at 11:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Angrydad

Joined 2006/03/08
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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John Anderson, five-time US country chart-topper, dies aged 71

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-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 7:53 AM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is sad.

RIP.

Seminole Wind

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-21 10:15 PM | Reply

Great tune.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-21 10:57 PM | Reply

Possibly the only song to mention Micanopy - next to Paynes Prairie - great shroom source late sixties... we were Swingin....

#3 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-22 10:02 PM | Reply

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