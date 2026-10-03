Justice Dept Reviews Whether Nixon Got a Raw Deal

It's horrifying to think that, well, other than Kissinger and the secret wars in Laos and Cambodia and Watergate and one or two other issues, Nixon may have been the last sorta liberal Republican president.



The man was a mess, but like every other president before Trump, at least America knew that deep down the US was Nixon's primary interest and he loved America.



I'm going through my head, and I don't think any Republican president since Nixon has had a knowledge of history they didn't personally live through, unless GHWB remembered any of his fine education.



Totally different from the Democrats. Clinton and Obama are/were legit scholars. In his day, to maintain his working-class cred, I suspect Biden kept his thoughts on history to himself. But he probably had some.



Fish rots from the head down.