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Saturday, October 03, 2026

Justice Dept Reviews Whether Nixon Got a Raw Deal

For nearly two years, the Justice Department has made it a priority to investigate people who previously investigated President Trump. Now it is reaching back in history ...

Posted by Angrydad at 03:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Angrydad

Joined 2006/03/08
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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Richard Nixon was never arrested for his crimes, but his Attorney General John Mitchell was--for helping Nixon cover them up. Have fun with the next administration, Todd Blanche!

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-- Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 11:59 AM Â· Aug 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oh FFS!

#1 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-10-02 10:41 PM | Reply

It's just too obvious but, uh, there are tapes.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-03 05:18 AM | Reply

It's horrifying to think that, well, other than Kissinger and the secret wars in Laos and Cambodia and Watergate and one or two other issues, Nixon may have been the last sorta liberal Republican president.

The man was a mess, but like every other president before Trump, at least America knew that deep down the US was Nixon's primary interest and he loved America.

I'm going through my head, and I don't think any Republican president since Nixon has had a knowledge of history they didn't personally live through, unless GHWB remembered any of his fine education.

Totally different from the Democrats. Clinton and Obama are/were legit scholars. In his day, to maintain his working-class cred, I suspect Biden kept his thoughts on history to himself. But he probably had some.

Fish rots from the head down.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-03 08:38 AM | Reply

Is anyone really surprised that these people want to say Nixon got a raw deal? They are the same individuals who have been arguing that Hitler was misunderstood.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-03 08:46 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

-The man was a mess, but like every other president before Trump, at least America knew that deep down the US was Nixon's primary interest and he loved America.

I agree with you, but it takes many Americans 20+ years to accept that reality.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-03 09:13 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

He resigned.

Because he was a coward, and he knew Ford would pardon him.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-03 11:11 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

We also need to reinvestigate the Kent State shootings. The protestors still need to be prosecuted for causing the whole thing!

Anything to avoid the EPSTEIN FILES.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-03 12:26 PM | Reply

Tim McVeigh was railroaded.

~MAGA dumfux ~

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-03 02:25 PM | Reply

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