Stop Trying to Live Like a Local While Traveling

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Wednesday, September 02, 2026
The problem with living like a local is simple math: When everyone does it, no locals are left. Tourists push out the very communities they claim to love. ... The cost of this fantasy is real housing. Short-term rentals strip homes from the market. A McGill University study found that in Canada's largest cities, landlords removed nearly 14,000 homes from the long-term market to serve tourists. In New York City, as many as 13,500 housing units vanished into the short-term rental void, driving up rents for actual residents by hundreds of dollars a year.
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We want to feel superior to the masses on the tour bus. We want to be travelers, not tourists. But by refusing to visit the places built for us, we destroy the places built for others.
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