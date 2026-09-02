Stop Trying to Live Like a Local While Traveling The problem with living like a local is simple math: When everyone does it, no locals are left. Tourists push out the very communities they claim to love. ... The cost of this fantasy is real housing. Short-term rentals strip homes from the market. A McGill University study found that in Canada's largest cities, landlords removed nearly 14,000 homes from the long-term market to serve tourists. In New York City, as many as 13,500 housing units vanished into the short-term rental void, driving up rents for actual residents by hundreds of dollars a year.