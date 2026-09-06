Gators Invade the Suburbs

Obligatory:



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When I lived in Naples there would be people feeding alligators right next to the big sign saying, 'Do NOT Feed the Alligators'.



The problem is that once they start getting feed, the next person that comes along and doesn't feed them pisses them off... and it's easy to tell when they are pissed off, they get really aggressive.



Like a car salesman on Labor Day, only with bigger teeth.

