Gators Invade the Suburbs

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Sunday, September 06, 2026
A squadron of police officers was conferring with animal control in the middle of the road. Seeking to avoid an encounter with a rabid raccoon or a foaming pit bull, I spotted a neighbor standing in his driveway and asked if he knew what was going on. "There's a gator in my yard," he replied.
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