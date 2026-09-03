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Thursday, September 03, 2026

New Mail Voting Rules Moved Forward Despite USPS Officials' Concerns About Mass Disenfranchisement

In internal meetings, officials worried the rules they were drafting could delay or block ballots from reaching large swaths of eligible voters for the upcoming midterms.

Posted by retort at 08:26 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Let's be clear: USPS is still blocked from implementing President Trump's executive order restricting mail-in voting due to our separate court order. We're fighting to keep it that way.

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-- ACLU (@aclu.org) 5:02 PM Â· Aug 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Let the Election Games begin.

May the odds forever be in your favor.

If not then rig the damn thing until they are!

#1 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 11:00 AM | Reply

BillJohnson sure will love this.

#2 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-09-03 11:05 AM | Reply

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