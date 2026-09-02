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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Clippers Lose 5 First-Round Picks for Cheating Salary Cap

The NBA has taken five first-round picks from the Los Angeles Clippers and $30 million, as well as suspending owner Steve Ballmer for one year, for circumventing the salary cap when signing Kawhi Leonard four years ago. The league found that Leonard was rewarded with over $28 million in side deals orchestrated by the team. Leonard also has to give back $700,000.

Posted by retort at 05:03 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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