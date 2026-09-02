Clippers Lose 5 First-Round Picks for Cheating Salary Cap

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Wednesday, September 02, 2026
The NBA has taken five first-round picks from the Los Angeles Clippers and $30 million, as well as suspending owner Steve Ballmer for one year, for circumventing the salary cap when signing Kawhi Leonard four years ago. The league found that Leonard was rewarded with over $28 million in side deals orchestrated by the team. Leonard also has to give back $700,000.
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