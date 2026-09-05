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Saturday, September 05, 2026

More Americans Are Identifying as Democrats Ahead of Midterms

Data from Gallup shows that Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents have their largest advantage over Republicans since 2008.

Posted by retort at 06:55 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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This is such an important story.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's dangerous executive order restricting mail voting say there's a simple motivation behind the scheme:

Democrats vote by mail more than Republicans. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/ ... [image or embed]

-- Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 3:36 PM Â· Sep 2, 2026

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