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Saturday, September 05, 2026

HHS Cancels Infant Mortality, Postpartum Grants to Focus on Sperm Counts, ED

Officials at the Office of Minority Health told grantees that they're prioritizing "root causes" of infertility and promoting exercise.

Posted by retort at 05:30 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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HHS is canceling infant mortality and postpartum grants to focus instead on research related to what the department says are "root causes" like sperm counts and erectile dysfunction. https://www.notus.org/health-science/hhs-cancels-infant-mortality-postpartum-grants-focus-infertility[image or embed]

-- NOTUS (@notus.com) 6:24 PM Â· Sep 4, 2026

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Ignorance of a problem is not solving it, and it sure seems like the geniuses in the Executive Branch are intent on ignoring the needs of the sick and the "ahem", minority, and the "male" of course.

#1 | Posted by Hughmass at 2026-09-05 06:41 AM | Reply

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