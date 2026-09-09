LG TVs Caught Scanning Networks and Logging Audio in Standby

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Beyond device discovery, the sets reportedly logged the names and signal strengths of neighboring Wi-Fi networks along with location-adjacent data, effectively mapping the household's entire connected environment.



The more troubling claim concerns audio.



Researchers say the TVs captured clear microphone audio while the screens appeared powered down, and that this behavior persisted even after the Ethernet cables were physically disconnected.



According to the findings, the television stored the recorded audio locally and automatically uploaded it as soon as network connectivity was restored, feeding it into LG's advertising infrastructure through LG Ad Solutions.



LG has previously stated publicly that its televisions "do not collect, record, or store ambient conversations." ...