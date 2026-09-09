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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

LG TVs Caught Scanning Networks and Logging Audio in Standby

Your LG smart TV may be doing far more than displaying your favorite shows while it sits "off" in the corner of your living room.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:30 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/09

Status: user

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Oh good the LG TV spyware video dropped. youtu.be/6IFVTcM28KA

[image or embed]

-- Chris Person (@papapishu.bsky.social) 11:19 AM Â· Sep 7, 2026

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More from the article ...

... In a 135-minute video breakdown, Gamers Nexus founder Steve Burke detailed tests run on retail LG OLED models, including the flagship G5. Using Wireshark packet captures, the team observed the TVs actively scanning the local network for unrelated hardware such as smartphones and smartwatches belonging to staff who weren't even involved in the testing.

Beyond device discovery, the sets reportedly logged the names and signal strengths of neighboring Wi-Fi networks along with location-adjacent data, effectively mapping the household's entire connected environment.

The more troubling claim concerns audio.

Researchers say the TVs captured clear microphone audio while the screens appeared powered down, and that this behavior persisted even after the Ethernet cables were physically disconnected.

According to the findings, the television stored the recorded audio locally and automatically uploaded it as soon as network connectivity was restored, feeding it into LG's advertising infrastructure through LG Ad Solutions.

LG has previously stated publicly that its televisions "do not collect, record, or store ambient conversations." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-08 01:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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