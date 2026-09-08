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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Workers' Share of America's Income Is at a Record Low

Workers' share of U.S. income has already fallen to its lowest level on record, while corporate profit margins keep breaking records quarter by quarter.

Posted by lamplighter at 12:33 PM | 29 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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Corporate America has been waging a war against the trade union movement for a simple reason: They know that union workers earn higher wages and better benefits than non-union workers.

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-- Senator Bernie Sanders (@sanders.senate.gov) 1:38 PM Â· Aug 13, 2025

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More from the article ...

... According to Gregory Daco, the EY-Parthenon chief economist, the productivity gains that explain that divergence largely predate the AI boom. "Productivity growth protects margins, not income," Daco wrote in a note Thursday.

Economic output grew 1.7% in the second quarter, just based on 0.3% more hours. Compensation rose 2.6%, which, set against a spring and summer of oil-driven inflation, comes out to "flat to slight contraction" in real terms, Daco told Fortune in an interview.

Margins hit a record 14.9% of GDP, while the labor share fell to 52.8%, the lowest since the government started counting in 1947. Daco said that 50% isn't a floor. "As long as you continue to see concentrated gains on the capital side, and within a certain number of firms," labor's share could keep plummeting, he said. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-04 03:41 PM | Reply

Trump Wins Again!!

They spent all their money on dumb stuff like groceries and gas... and overpriced Chinese Trump merch.

BJ alone has had to hock his wife!

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-04 08:49 PM | Reply

BJ alone has had to hock his wife!

Posted by Corky at 2026-09-04 08:49 PM | Reply

ROFLMMFAO.

#3 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-09-04 09:01 PM | Reply

"Workers' share of U.S. income has already fallen to its lowest level on record, while corporate profit margins keep breaking records quarter by quarter."

Admittedly, that's just the math, so there's that.

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-04 09:11 PM | Reply

" Workers' share of U.S. income has already fallen to its lowest level on record, while corporate profit margins keep breaking records quarter by quarter."

Not a bug; a feature by design.

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-04 09:11 PM | Reply


Trump Wins Again!!
#2 | POSTED BY CORKY

You mean Thomas Piketty's wins again.

I know people like you and DeflectionDan like to paint one side for all the ills in America. But you really should read more and look at the larger scope of things, how your systems are setup long term, that regardless of party the K is the trend line.

I mean nothing like throwing 9M men of unskilled labor into America when wages are low, or pumping the M2 Money supply to the heavens under COVID?? what did you think the outcome will be? An increase in wages?? Seriously what?? Why ... it would be an acceleration of the current trendlines.

Boomers, you people had it all, screwed the pooch for your grandkids and fellow Americans behind you.

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-04 09:34 PM | Reply

So, 1Nutless... what is it you don't grok about immigrants being a net economic plus for the US, and less likely to commit crimes per capita than a citizen, for at least the last several decades?

Is the stupid inherited with you?

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-04 09:49 PM | Reply

"or pumping the M2 Money supply to the heavens under COVID??"

Trump wanted a 42% higher stimulus than Biden had. And Trump is directly responsible the first two stimulus payments, as well as the ppp. Not to mention the trillions and trillions extra borrowed for tax giveaways.

Blaming Biden for inflation that would've been worse under Trump is moronic.

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-04 09:54 PM | Reply

Warsh and Bessent will be swinging from the gallows while Onetinynut is set on fire.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-04 09:56 PM | Reply

@#6

Interesting chart.

Productivity growth exceeds hourly compensation growth.

So, it would seem that the benefits of that productivity growth went to the corporate profit margins, and not to the workers.

Just as the article suggests.


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 12:41 PM | Reply

Duh.

This is Old News

Karl Marx spelled this all out in Das Kapital over 100 years ago.

The whole 20th Century was shaped by this.

Capitalists Steal the Social Product from Labor. It's like a law of Nature or Something.

Even Abraham Lincoln was Pro Labor and he predated Marx.

Wage Labor is Indentured Servitude.

How many top Executives do you see Receiving Wages?

It's Always a Compensation PACKAGE.

Usually not even closely tied to Performance.

It's a Small Club and most people aren't in it.

#11 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-05 09:43 PM | Reply

@#11

Do try harder.

#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 10:30 PM | Reply

@#6 ... But you really should read more and look at the larger scope of things, how your systems are setup long term, that regardless of party the K is the trend line. ...

Curious that your current trolling alias seems to acknowledge the K-shaped economy, and then posts a chart that seems to show the validity of the K-shaped economy.



#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 10:33 PM | Reply


Curious that your current trolling alias seems to acknowledge the K-shaped economy, and then posts a chart that seems to show the validity of the K-shaped economy.

You have a knack for the obvious, not an engineering knack, but a knack none the less.

Trolling would be an ongoing response to make other posters upset and respond, I don't really care how you feel.

#14 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-05 11:01 PM | Reply

What's interesting GasLighter, is thats the only question you had.

You really can't think beyond silly questions can you?
Like why do you think the K economy is occuring, which I clearly imply why, which you just can't seem to grasp, so why not a question about that?
Instead you state the obvious like you're "curious", but don't articulate what exactly are you curious about?

It's hilarious. Its like you're paid to just post here, ask dumb questions, and get paid by the response.

#15 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-05 11:05 PM | Reply

@#15 ... What's interesting GasLighter, is thats the only question you had. ...

So, you admit that my "question" which points to a chart your current alias has posted, and seems to confirm what I have stated, is interesting?

Good, that's a great first step for your current trolling alias.

Of course, then there's always the other question of why your current trolling alias seems to need to continually denigrate my alias here in order to bolster the apparent phlegm it posts.

Yer up.

#16 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-06 12:10 AM | Reply

@#10

To repeat ...


Interesting chart.

Productivity growth exceeds hourly compensation growth.

So, it would seem that the benefits of that productivity growth went to the corporate profit margins, and not to the workers.

Just as the article suggests.



#17 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-06 12:12 AM | Reply

Starting to wonder? Starting?!?

Do we have idiots in charge of everything in this country?

#18 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-06 02:22 AM | Reply

Did the increase in productivity come from investments in capital spending on equipment and technology or did labor spontaneously just get more efficient?

#19 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-06 12:34 PM | Reply

None of the above.

Thanks for playing.

#20 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 12:45 PM | Reply

Productivity increases through parthenogenesis then?

#21 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-06 12:55 PM | Reply

Overlay productivity gains with state and federal taxes and you'll see who really got the benefits.

#22 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-06 01:10 PM | Reply

The already wealthy.

#23 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 01:11 PM | Reply

Nope. Uncle Suguar takes and takes.

#24 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-06 01:59 PM | Reply

You referring to Trump as Uncle Suguar?

#25 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 02:08 PM | Reply

You referring to Trump as Uncle Suguar?

More like Uncle Chigurh.

#26 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-06 02:15 PM | Reply

#25 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK

OMG you don't know that stands for Uncle Sam & Sugar Daddy? You sure you're in the US?

LOL

I mean, I get it that DialAgain didn't understand, his GDP is lower than Alabamas, but Clownshack? You really didn't understand that?

LMAO...

#27 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-06 03:15 PM | Reply

his GDP is lower than Alabamas

I'm one person. That's not unexpected.

#28 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-06 03:20 PM | Reply

#27 | Posted by onenut

LOL.

What a 'tard.

#29 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-08 03:30 PM | Reply

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