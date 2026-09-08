Workers' Share of America's Income Is at a Record Low



Trump Wins Again!!

#2 | POSTED BY CORKY





You mean Thomas Piketty's wins again.





I know people like you and DeflectionDan like to paint one side for all the ills in America. But you really should read more and look at the larger scope of things, how your systems are setup long term, that regardless of party the K is the trend line.



I mean nothing like throwing 9M men of unskilled labor into America when wages are low, or pumping the M2 Money supply to the heavens under COVID?? what did you think the outcome will be? An increase in wages?? Seriously what?? Why ... it would be an acceleration of the current trendlines.



Boomers, you people had it all, screwed the pooch for your grandkids and fellow Americans behind you.