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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Recalls Are Changing the Way Americans View Food

Americans are becoming increasingly wary of food recalls, with new polling showing that safety warnings are changing not only how consumers view recalled brands but what they are willing to buy afterward.

Posted by LampLighter at 01:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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Surprising fact: We are actually NOT seeing more food recalls this year compared with recent years. What we're seeing is an increase in the number of illnesses caused by contaminated food. This is the largest ever cyclospora outbreak & third-largest foodborne illness outbreak of any kind on record.

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-- Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran.com) 4:30 PM Â· Aug 21, 2026

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More from the article ...

... A new GS1 US survey of 1,000 U.S. adults found that 94 percent are concerned about the frequency of food recalls, up from 93 percent in 2025. At the same time, confidence that recalls are effective in protecting public health and safety fell from 85 percent to 80 percent.

The findings follow a summer of numerous high-profile food recalls that have led to disease outbreaks. A salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeo peppers sourced in Mexico has sickened at least 431 people across 32 states, with 57 hospitalizations and no reported deaths, according to the FDA.

A separate outbreak of cyclospora linked to iceberg lettuce made headlines earlier this summer, with 11,458 illnesses reported across 20 states, 495 hospitalizations and two deaths. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 08:52 PM | Reply

My local co-op and Farmer's Markets are sure getting more of my business.

#2 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-07 11:36 PM | Reply

@#2

I've been seeing that in my town as well.

I went to buy some locally grown tomatoes from my usual place.

When I chatted with the owner, she told me that she was amazed at the demand for the tomatoes she grew.

Instead of the usual three pounds I'd buy, I got two tomatoes.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 11:44 PM | Reply

USDA recalls 1,500 pounds of pork products distributed to eight states
www.upi.com

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-08 01:04 PM | Reply

MAGATS can't say they weren't warned. www.fastcompany.com

#5 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-08 02:10 PM | Reply

I switched to the local Farmers Market myself because of contaminated lettuce from Mexico.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-08 02:31 PM | Reply

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