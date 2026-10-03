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Saturday, October 03, 2026

MAGA Turns Toward 'heritage Americans,' Ramaswamy Concerned

As a gubernatorial candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy wants to talk about tax cuts and data centers. But questions about where his party is headed -- and how candidates like him may fit into that future -- linger over his Ohio campaign.

Posted by LampLighter at 05:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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Trump to stump for Husted, Ramaswamy in Ohio

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-- 10/11 News (@1011now.com) 5:21 AM Â· Oct 3, 2026

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More from the article ...

... America offered "opportunities that would not have been available to a kid like me in any other country," says Mr. Ramaswamy, who's now locked in a close contest for Ohio governor. Republicans, he argues, are the defenders of that dream for anyone who's willing to work hard and follow the rules. ...

That message was once a core tenet within the GOP. But it's landing at a moment when many Republicans are debating what it means to be an American and who should benefit from the nation's bounty.

Vice President JD Vance has argued for the defense of Judeo-Christian values and the rights of "heritage Americans." At the party's midterm convention in Dallas this month, he spoke pointedly about the "birthright" of every "American child" to inherit the nation's "blessings." Days later, a Texas GOP candidate sparked a social media firestorm when he posted a picture of a group of students of South Asian descent celebrating a University of Texas football victory and said it showed "how many Americans have been displaced by foreigners." ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 01:42 PM | Reply


The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over "native" Americans isn't because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy & wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers & if we're really serious about fixing the problem, we have to confront the TRUTH:

Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer). That doesn't start in college, it starts YOUNG.

A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers.

A culture that venerates Cory from "Boy Meets World," or Zach & Slater over Screech in "Saved by the Bell," or Stefan' over Steve Urkel in "Family Matters," will not produce the best engineers.

(Fact: I know *multiple* sets of immigrant parents in the 90s who actively limited how much their kids could watch those TV shows precisely because they promoted mediocrity ... and their kids went on to become wildly successful STEM graduates).

More movies like Whiplash, fewer reruns of "Friends." More math tutoring, fewer sleepovers. More weekend science competitions, fewer Saturday morning cartoons. More books, less TV. More creating, less "chillin." More extracurriculars, less "hanging out at the mall."

Most normal American parents look skeptically at "those kinds of parents." More normal American kids view such "those kinds of kids" with scorn. If you grow up aspiring to normalcy, normalcy is what you will achieve.

Now close your eyes & visualize which families you knew in the 90s (or even now) who raise their kids according to one model versus the other. Be brutally honest.

"Normalcy" doesn't cut it in a hyper-competitive global market for technical talent. And if we pretend like it does, we'll have our asses handed to us by China.

This can be our Sputnik moment. We've awaken from slumber before & we can do it again. Trump's election hopefully marks the beginning of a new golden era in America, but only if our culture fully wakes up. A culture that once again prioritizes achievement over normalcy; excellence over mediocrity; nerdiness over conformity; hard work over laziness.

That's the work we have cut out for us, rather than wallowing in victimhood & just wishing (or legislating) alternative hiring practices into existence. I'm confident we can do it.

x.com

I can completely understand why America won't vote for this guy. You can't piss on people and then tell them its raining.
If he just came out and said, this is my proposal for America and left it at that ... but no ... he just couldn't hold it in, he had to show how great his "culture" is compared to American.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-03 02:11 PM | Reply

"Heritage Americans"

So, First Nation?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-03 03:33 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#2

You're a lazy stupid ----, you midget coward failure.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-03 03:34 PM | Reply

Another goddamn rich attention whore.

Not that they're all rich, but doctors who get into politics also drive me crazy.

What about politics, especially in this environment, draws people who don't need all the grief that comes with it?

"Look at me, look at me, look at me."

Come on now, Vivek. Get a better hobby.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-03 03:36 PM | Reply

@#3 ... "Heritage Americans" ...

I also wonder just exactly the MAGA folk mean by that phrase?

Are they starting to say the quiet part out loud?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 03:38 PM | Reply

I dunno, California was Mexico so....

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-03 03:46 PM | Reply

@#7 ... I dunno, California was Mexico so.... ...

Not just California.

The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
www.archives.gov

... The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, that brought an official end to the Mexican-American War (1846-1848), was signed on February 2, 1848, at Guadalupe Hidalgo, a city north of the capital where the Mexican government had fled with the advance of U.S. forces.

By its terms, Mexico ceded 55 percent of its territory, including the present-day states California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, most of Arizona and Colorado, and parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Wyoming. Mexico also relinquished all claims to Texas, and recognized the Rio Grande as the southern boundary with the United States ...


So, if Pres Trump seems to support Pres Putin taking back areas of Ukraine that were previously under Russian control, might Pres Trump also be OK with giving California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, most of Arizona and Colorado, and parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Wyoming back to Mexico?


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 06:47 PM | Reply

So what. F*&^ him. He's an idiot for thinking he was ever going to be accepted in the GOP.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-03 06:57 PM | Reply

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