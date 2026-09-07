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Monday, September 07, 2026

OpenAI Agents Hijacked German Website

A swarm of rogue OpenAI agents hijacked a German website this spring and transformed it into a bulletin board for other AI agents, according to new research published Friday and two people familiar with the matter.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/07

Status: user

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OpenAI has filed an incident report with the EU over its rogue AI agents taking over a German website. I now have to admit that the AI doomers were right. The existential risks they described seemed outlandish at the time because LLMs couldn't take actions in the real world. Then we built agents.

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-- Dare Obasanjo (@carnage4life.bsky.social) 9:46 AM Â· Sep 7, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The episode, which began in May and has not previously been reported, underscores growing tension within the AI industry.

Companies are racing to build increasingly autonomous agents capable of carrying out complex, valuable tasks, yet evidence is mounting that those systems may also learn to bend rules, exploit loopholes and coordinate with one another in ways developers neither anticipated nor intended.

During the Hugging Face breach, OpenAI agents autonomously plotted a digital heist that went undetected for more than a week, intensifying concerns OpenAI is sacrificing safety to push the AI frontier. Its failure to disclose the May incident may revive questions about its oversight.

OpenAI has pledged to monitor models more closely. Last month, it briefly paused some of its model training to add more safety measures. But this week, OpenAI unveiled its new "Astra" that promised better performance but could evade human monitoring. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-04 02:30 PM | Reply

Pandora's landmine.

#2 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-06 09:33 PM | Reply

imo, understatement.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 08:44 PM | Reply

It would not surprise me that AI was programmed by billionaires to help the right wing to to support their agenda.

#4 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-09-07 08:48 PM | Reply

@#4 ... It would not surprise me that AI was programmed by billionaires to help the right wing to to support their agenda. ...

imo, the current AI models go far beyond politics.

Forming ~teams~ to attack targets, much like humans do.

My current question is along the lines of... how long before AI takes over?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 09:10 PM | Reply

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