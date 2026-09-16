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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Rep. Thomas Massie Moves to Impeach Hegseth

The Kentucky Republican read his impeachment resolution on the House floor, where he accused Hegseth of shredding safeguards intended to protect civilians during U.S. military operations.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:33 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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WATCH: Republican Rep. Rep Thomas Massie moves to impeach Hegseth for "High Crimes & Misdemeanors"

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 1:43 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The drunk rapist is a war criminal.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-15 01:51 PM | Reply

Hey, how 'bout ol' Weekend at Mitch's next? That bitch be dead

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 04:37 PM | Reply

Spineless Republicans will never go along with it.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 02:51 AM | Reply

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