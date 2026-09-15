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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Patel Defends FBI Hiring Policy on Those Who Have Engaged in Bestiality

FBI director Kash Patel defended his agency's decision to roll back restrictions on agent applicants who have previously engaged in bestiality, arguing the FBI "did not want to punish victims of bestiality" by automatically disqualifying them.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 07:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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PATEL: The previous regulation automatically disqualified any individual who participated in either side of it KENNEDY: Either side of beastiality? So you disqualified the animal? P: Well, we have great canines, but we're not going to disqualify them K: I'm trying to understand why you did this.

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10:18 AM Â· Sep 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Sheep ------- make great FBI agents.

~MAGAts~

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-15 02:03 PM | Reply

W-w-w-well, I o-ob-obj-object!
~ Porky Pig

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-15 03:24 PM | Reply

Ah, the FBI. Where men are men and a majority of mammals are nervous.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 05:40 PM | Reply

Those poor chickens. They've been punished enough. Keep their names secret.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 05:56 PM | Reply

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