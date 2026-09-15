Patel Defends FBI Hiring Policy on Those Who Have Engaged in Bestiality

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Tuesday, September 15, 2026
FBI director Kash Patel defended his agency's decision to roll back restrictions on agent applicants who have previously engaged in bestiality, arguing the FBI "did not want to punish victims of bestiality" by automatically disqualifying them.
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