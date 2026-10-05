Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, October 05, 2026

US Air Force Removes all Bombers from British Air Base

The U.S. Air Force has brought home its bombers stationed at a U.S.-run military air base in England used to strike Iran following an investigation into a planned terror attack ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US Air Force Removes all Bombers from British Air Base (6 comments) ...

Bloated Rapist Threatens The New York Times (5 comments) ...

Right-wing TV Personality Gets White House Press Job (20 comments) ...

Repug Kid-Diddler Denny Hastert Dies (5 comments) ...

Trump Doxxes Tom Cotton's Cell Phone (9 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

US removes all Air Force long-range bombers from UK air base and returns them to the US after an unspecified new threat: https://cnn.it/4AMD6BV

[image or embed]

-- CNN (@cnn.com) 5:53 PM Â· Oct 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

So much winning.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-05 10:42 AM | Reply

The smelly orange chomo is retreating everywhere.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-05 06:32 PM | Reply

My comments on another thread ...

imo, this rapid exit is more serious than that.

For example, the bombers seemed to have been removed before the refueling planes were ready to accompany them.

iow, it looks like a scramble to get those bombers the f*** out of there. And quickly.

OK, if this was all just a routine security incident that led the US to remove the bombers from that RAF base, then the haste with which they were removed just handed the Iranians a significant PR upside.

Iran eventually may be crowing, ~hey, look what we caused to happen...~

But for now, Iran seems to be staying silent in their denials.

imo, more to develop here.

The Planes Left Before the Tankers Were Ready
americanlibertypac.com

... On Sunday the United States pulled every B-1 bomber off a British airfield and sent it home. Twelve of them, parked for seven months at Fairford in Gloucestershire, where they had been flying the war against Iran. The crews were ordered up so fast that the tankers meant to get them across the Atlantic were still being fueled when the bombers rolled. By Sunday night at least three had landed in South Dakota. The rest followed. A peacetime ally, a base we have used for decades, and the planes left in a day. ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 07:51 PM | Reply

I remind people of Ukraine's successful assault on Russia's strategic bomber force

en.wikipedia.org

that was June 2025

and continues

www.telegraph.co.uk

Ukraine is quietly destroying Russia's irreplaceable bombers
Kyiv's intelligence services are undermining Moscow's ability to bombard Ukrainian cities and threaten Nato

This just more proof that our military is wholly and crimiinally negligent in preparing our military for modern warfare.

Instead of attacking transgender service people and doing pushups, perhaps our Dept. of Def should be redoing our whole military perspective

Running screaming in the dead of night is not a good look and indicative of a MAJOR problem

One would think that Congress would come back immediately and demand answers to this catastrophic situation

But

No

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-05 08:23 PM | Reply

A U.S. Navy helicopter declared an emergency over the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia before disappearing from public flight tracking. The cause of the emergency has not been confirmed.

bnonews.com

Take another bow, stinky.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-05 08:26 PM | Reply

Putin gave him the heads up

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-05 08:32 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort