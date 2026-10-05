US Air Force Removes all Bombers from British Air Base

My comments on another thread ...



imo, this rapid exit is more serious than that.



For example, the bombers seemed to have been removed before the refueling planes were ready to accompany them.



iow, it looks like a scramble to get those bombers the f*** out of there. And quickly.



OK, if this was all just a routine security incident that led the US to remove the bombers from that RAF base, then the haste with which they were removed just handed the Iranians a significant PR upside.



Iran eventually may be crowing, ~hey, look what we caused to happen...~



But for now, Iran seems to be staying silent in their denials.



imo, more to develop here.



The Planes Left Before the Tankers Were Ready

americanlibertypac.com



... On Sunday the United States pulled every B-1 bomber off a British airfield and sent it home. Twelve of them, parked for seven months at Fairford in Gloucestershire, where they had been flying the war against Iran. The crews were ordered up so fast that the tankers meant to get them across the Atlantic were still being fueled when the bombers rolled. By Sunday night at least three had landed in South Dakota. The rest followed. A peacetime ally, a base we have used for decades, and the planes left in a day. ...