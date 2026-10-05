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Monday, October 05, 2026

Right-wing TV Personality Gets White House Press Job

Beni Rae Harmony, 24, announced on Friday that she will join Trump's White House press team as the new assistant press secretary.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:30 AM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

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New Assistant White House Press Secretary Beni Rae Harmony wearing a "fuck Joe Biden" t-shirt and holding a rifle.

[image or embed]

-- PatriotTakes (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 7:05 PM Â· Oct 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Quelle surprise.

Pres Trump's apparent mantra: obey or else ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 12:23 AM | Reply

How pathetic.

bsky.app

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 12:23 AM | Reply

How pathetic.

Likely why the AI picked her for the job.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-04 12:26 AM | Reply

The word "twunt" is a new one for me.

So I explored, and found this ...

twunt
www.wordnik.com

...
noun UK, slang

A fool; an extremely objectionable person.

Etymologies
from Wiktionary, Creative Commons Attribution/Share-Alike License

Blend of ---- and ----

...



OK, now I understand. :)


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 12:43 AM | Reply

You know who you never see waving guns around in Pictures? Lewzer.

I'd be he's never touched a real one in his life.

#5 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-04 12:47 AM | Reply

@#5 ... I'd be he's never touched a real one in his life. ...

His bone spurs prevent him from that action.


/s

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 12:50 AM | Reply

Probably never touched a real ---- either.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-04 12:52 AM | Reply

@#7

Well, with his fascination with the Village People's Y.M.C.A. song, there is always a doubt floating around.

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 01:04 AM | Reply

Deplorables

#9 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-04 05:39 AM | Reply

@7 Probably never touched a real ---- either.

Surely at some point he held Don Jr and Eric when they were infants.

#10 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-04 07:51 AM | Reply

How many times do you think Epstein's buddy Donnie changed one of his kids' diapers or rocked the kid to sleep?

#11 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-04 08:08 AM | Reply

Less than zero

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 09:43 AM | Reply

For all his faults, he continues to have the most f-able administration in history.

#13 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-04 10:36 AM | Reply

- Beni Rae Harmony

What IS that? 1Nut's stage name?

Turns out she was an Intern werking for druggie/sex pervert Matt Gaetz.... so Trump's gotten into his leftovers.

#14 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-04 10:53 AM | Reply

Re 13

There was once another ...

Muammar Gaddafi's all-woman guard, known as the Amazonian Guard or the "Revolutionary Nuns," was an elite security unit of female bodyguards who protected the Libyan leader from the 1980s until his regime fell in 2011

#15 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-04 11:46 AM | Reply

... Right-wing TV Personality Gets White House Press Job ...

Meanwhile, a former White House press personality has gotten a right-wing TV job ...

Karoline Leavitt Goes to Fox -- Full List of Trump Officials Linked to Network
www.newsweek.com

... Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News, becoming the latest Trump administration official to join the conservative network.

Leavitt, 29, who stepped down from her role as President Trump's chief spokesperson in August, will work as a contributor while providing commentary and analysis on Fox News Channel starting on November 1, the network announced Monday. ...


#16 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 01:11 PM | Reply

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