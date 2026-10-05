Former House Speaker and Admitted Molester Dennis Hastert Dies

"Wrestling coach" (?) (R).



We're entering a wonderful age of journalism where Republicans' obits are regularly going to come with trigger warnings:



At the top of the link:



"Editor's Note: This story contains discussions of child abuse that may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised. If you suspect a child is being abused, find out how to report it in your state here. To connect with a counselor, you can call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4253."