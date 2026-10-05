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Monday, October 05, 2026

Former House Speaker and Admitted Molester Dennis Hastert Dies

Former Republican House Speaker John Dennis Hastert died at age 84. A judge called him a 'serial child molester' after he admitted to sexually abusing boys while he was a high school coach. He was sentenced to a little over a year in jail and paid a $250,000 fine.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

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Critics Rip CBS News Over Deleted Tweet About Dennis Hastert's Death

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-- Mediaite (@mediaite.com) 8:28 PM Â· Oct 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Another repug pedo bites the dust.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-05 10:21 AM | Reply

"Hastert Rule" perv-thug gone. Buh-bye.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-05 10:50 AM | Reply

We got rid of Denny but we elected Trump.

Strange world.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-05 11:00 AM | Reply

"Wrestling coach" (?) (R).

We're entering a wonderful age of journalism where Republicans' obits are regularly going to come with trigger warnings:

At the top of the link:

"Editor's Note: This story contains discussions of child abuse that may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised. If you suspect a child is being abused, find out how to report it in your state here. To connect with a counselor, you can call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4253."

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-05 11:45 AM | Reply

Of course that MAGA twunt Bari Weiss omitted Denny the diddler's history of abusing minors.

www.rawstory.com

#5 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-05 06:26 PM | Reply

good riddance.

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-06 02:10 AM | Reply

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