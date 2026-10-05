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Monday, October 05, 2026

Trump Doxxes Tom Cotton's Cell Phone

It's all part of a unique push for permanent daylight saving time.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 09:30 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump doxes GOP Sen Tom Cotton by sharing his cell phone number online over ... Daylight Savings Time. Trump says golfers want more daylight for later tee times. This is the leader of the free world, ladies and gentlemen. apnews.com/article/trum ...

[image or embed]

-- Barb McQuade (@barbmcquade.bsky.social) 2:15 PM Â· Oct 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... President Donald Trump posted Sen. Tom Cotton's cell phone number to the world on Saturday, as part of a plea for his Truth Social followers to badger his Republican ally into making daylight saving time permanent. ...

Can you say, "desperate?"

I knew you could.

(apologies for dragging Mr Rogers into this...)

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 12:53 AM | Reply

... and what does Pres Trump have to say about the Epstein files of late?

Does he think he may have successfully buried them under his spewing of miasma upon the American Public?

(... asking for a friend ... :)   ) )

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-04 12:56 AM | Reply

Trump can be reached at 1-465 555 0111

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-04 08:12 AM | Reply

"Trump can be reached at 1-465 555 0111"

AKA Jeremiah Arkham?

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-04 04:52 PM | Reply

Only a ------- retarded dumbass like tRump would "forget to change his clock"

He's a ------- doddering slime mold.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 09:13 PM | Reply

#4
Indeed

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-05 05:19 AM | Reply

I'm surprised. Tom Cotton was a snake-in-the-grass enemy of Barack Obama back in the days of the Iranian Nuclear Accords and a strong advocate for the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025. He also took a hefty sum of money under-the-table to do Israel's bidding in the Senate.

In Trump World, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Unless you count that "loyalty is a one-way street" thing.

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-05 06:19 AM | Reply

If you want to dox someone's phone Tom Cotton's is a good place to start!

#8 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-05 11:52 AM | Reply

Twin, back in the day, we called the "loyalty is a one way street" emeffers a "Sixth Street" guy.

Sixth Street was totally One Way.

#9 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-10-05 12:24 PM | Reply

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