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Monday, September 14, 2026

Red State Factory Workers in 'shock' as Trump Trashes Their Company

Employees at a Kansas factory are voicing fear and anger after President Donald Trump placed their company in the crosshairs amid his escalating trade war with Canada.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/14

Status: user

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Perfect: Trump just threatened to punish Canada by banning Canadian company Bombardier's aerospace sales in US. But Bombardier's US headquarters is in Kansas, forcing GOP Sen Roger Marshall to distance himself and giving Dems new hope in this tough race. New piece: newrepublic.com/article/2151 ...

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-- Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) 3:18 PM Â· Sep 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... "This is ridiculous," said an employee. "We have thousands of Americans working here, and I don't want to be thinking about losing my job." ...

"Ridiculous" is being kind.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 01:11 PM | Reply

calling the company's products not "good enough"

Their CL-415 water bombers are quite popular around the world.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-14 01:32 PM | Reply

Fat bald pedo is insane. Remove him from office.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-14 01:35 PM | Reply

The leopard was supposed to eat the faces of brown people, not mine...

#4 | Posted by HeeHaw at 2026-09-14 02:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

"Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), facing a tighter-than-expected reelection race against Democrat Adam Hamilton, said he'd contacted the White House about protecting Bombardier jobs and pushed for the company to expand its Kansas workforce instead."

Marshall should ask Bombardier employees if they'd rather Adam Hamilton win.....and add that Trump hates that ------------. Just to spite Kansas for electing that guy, he'll screw you over big time.

Take it to all Kansans actually....."If the GOP loses a seat in Kansas, what do you think the president will do to this state??"

It's a sobering thought but true. No matter where you stand politically...accept that Trump is motivated by spite more than anything else.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-14 02:50 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Guess they got what they voted for.

#6 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-14 03:14 PM | Reply

Trump hates America.

His every action has destroyed this nation.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-14 03:19 PM | Reply

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