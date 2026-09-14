Red State Factory Workers in 'shock' as Trump Trashes Their Company

"Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), facing a tighter-than-expected reelection race against Democrat Adam Hamilton, said he'd contacted the White House about protecting Bombardier jobs and pushed for the company to expand its Kansas workforce instead."



Marshall should ask Bombardier employees if they'd rather Adam Hamilton win.....and add that Trump hates that ------------. Just to spite Kansas for electing that guy, he'll screw you over big time.



Take it to all Kansans actually....."If the GOP loses a seat in Kansas, what do you think the president will do to this state??"



It's a sobering thought but true. No matter where you stand politically...accept that Trump is motivated by spite more than anything else.