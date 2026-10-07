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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

GOP Endorses Candidate Accused of Child Sex Abuse

Suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts Mike Caruso said he still "intend[s] to win" the November election and has not abandoned his campaign -- nor has the local Republican Party abandoned him -- even after his August arrest on allegations he molested a small child.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:30 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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Palm Beach Republicans endorsed Mike Caruso despite allegations of molesting children as young as four, only removing his name from their voter guide after public backlash. lincolnsquare.media #PalmBeach #VoteBlue2026

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-- Lincoln Square (@lincolnsquare.media) 3:46 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

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Caruso lists among his activities "Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader" (www.flhouse.gov). Go MAGA!

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-06 07:31 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The case centers on allegations made by a male relative who was under the age of 5 at the time.
At an Aug. 28 hearing to determine whether he'd remain in jail, state prosecutors revealed allegations that an additional person, a female, alleges she was molested by Caruso when she was 4 years old.

Tiny D sure knows how to pick'em.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-06 08:37 AM | Reply

Scout leaders, youth coaches, preachers, ministers, police all positions of authority and trust that draw pedophiles to them.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-06 10:09 AM | Reply

The Republican Party loves pedophilia.

It's pretty much a prerequisite for being a Republican.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-06 11:16 AM | Reply

The Republican Party loves pedophilia.

#3 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK

It really does seem so.

Remember when MAGA loved to insult people by calling them pedophiles?

Now they elevate them to public office.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-06 11:22 AM | Reply

Pedophilia is in the MAGA's DNA. It's almost like the movement was built sround it. They have ZERO core principles aside from support and defending Pedophiles and refusing to release the Epstein files.

#6 | Posted by _Gunslinger_ at 2026-10-06 05:39 PM | Reply

Orange Adolf is pdf file, why is this even news.
I asssume all MAGAts are pedos and am rarely wrong.

#7 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-06 11:29 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

You clowns endorsed and supported a women abusing guy with a Nazi tattoo. You all might want to sit this one out.

#8 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-07 12:49 PM | Reply

You voted for the guy who raped 13 year olds with Epstein.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-07 12:56 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Meanwhile, Graham Platner's political career was toast almost immediately after his behavior was made public while balldinger's Palm Beach pedophile plans to win.

Have fun supporting your pedo party, balldinger. You're actually worse than LYD, not the same like I was arguing earlier.

#10 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-07 02:09 PM | Reply

balldinger won't vote for dems because of what's happening in France, but gladly supports the pedophiles in public office in the US.

Very stupid line of thought.

#11 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-07 02:11 PM | Reply

"You clowns endorsed and supported a women abusing guy with a Nazi tattoo."

Count me in with the other "clowns" who laughs about "abusing the poor guy with the Nazi tattoo! I'd laugh too!

#12 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-07 04:07 PM | Reply

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