Report Exposes Massive Aircraft Losses Under Roofie Pete

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Thursday, October 08, 2026
More than 80 U.S. military aircraft have been destroyed or damaged in the war with Iran, which is now in its eighth month, according to a new report from the Congressional Research Service.
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