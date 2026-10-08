Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, October 08, 2026

Report Exposes Massive Aircraft Losses Under Roofie Pete

More than 80 U.S. military aircraft have been destroyed or damaged in the war with Iran, which is now in its eighth month, according to a new report from the Congressional Research Service.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/08

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Hit with 'most embarrassing hack' of the Year (4 comments) ...

Dotard’s Favorite Savvy Genius Targets Civilian Buses (0 comments) ...

Pedo 47 Is Being Forced Into Retreat Around the World (1 comments) ...

Report Exposes Massive Aircraft Losses Under Roofie Pete (7 comments) ...

Polio Bob Linked To Russian Plague Lab (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Over 80 U.S. military aircraft have been either destroyed or damaged during ongoing military operations in the conflict with Iran, marking a significant increase in losses under the leadership of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a recent Congressional Research Service (CRS) report reveals ...

[image or embed]

-- News to Remember (@moments2remember.link) 5:55 PM Â· Oct 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The drunk rapist poached from Faux Newz really sucks at his job.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-07 12:59 PM | Reply

... That indicates that military losses under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are reaching new heights which have been kept hidden from the public. ...

And yet, Pres Trump calls his admin the most transparent in history.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 02:52 PM | Reply

Yes. These aren't counted as the daily expenses of this war either.

#3 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-07 05:11 PM | Reply

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

He's a fucking retard.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-07 06:13 PM | Reply

There's a KC-135R from the Ohio Air National Guard flying around with a hell of a lot of combat patches.

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-07 06:35 PM | Reply

Jeez it's like putting an alcoholic incompetent weekend fox couch tumor in charge of our defense department was a bad idea.

But that's what Putin wanted.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-08 08:35 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

"Who wishes to fight must first count the cost"

- Sun Tzu, The Art of War

#7 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-08 12:26 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort