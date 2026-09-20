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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Trump Lashes Out at Karl Rove

Karl Rove, the Republican strategist behind George W. Bush's two presidential campaign victories, drew the anger of President Donald Trump after announcing he was supporting a Democrat for the first time in more than three decades.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:31 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/20

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The GOP needs to "get rid of these people," the Republican strategist argued.

[image or embed]

-- HuffPost (@huffpost.com) 5:55 PM Â· Sep 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

If Widdle Donny Doll Hands is mad at Karl, that means Karl is doing something right.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-18 11:48 AM | Reply

Dude has anger management issues.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 11:53 AM | Reply

LMAO

Karl Rove is slimy. This guy is voting democrat because he only has 3 republican friends left.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-18 06:10 PM | Reply

Your mom is very slimy, very slimy indeed.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 09:51 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#3 ... Karl Rove is slimy. ...

Your current alias only seems to say that now because it disagrees with what Mr Rove has said.

Can your current alias show a better example of just how whimsical its loyalty is?


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 10:25 PM | Reply

- Your current alias only seems to say that now because it disagrees with what Mr Rove has said.

Karl Rove has always been slimy. I've always said it, and I stand by that.

You're not much different than the other's here. Meaning, you have to pigeon-hole those you don't 100% agree with.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-20 10:46 AM | Reply

Rove and Trump, two slimeballs who are trashing each other.

LOL. Where's the downside?

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-20 11:56 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Yup, TWINPAC, watching a pair of clumsy porkos mud wrestling.

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-20 01:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Yeah, Rove the dirty trickster of the secret vote changing software in Ohio that got Obama elected. Yeah, that slimy pig.

Trump shouldn't be trashing Rove. He should be asking him for advice.

#9 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-20 04:15 PM | Reply

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