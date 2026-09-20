Postal Service Chief: Work Stopped on Computer System to Limit Mail Voting

Peter Case - This Town's A Riot



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I was standing on the corner of Walk & Don't Walk

Tryin' to read the Spanish on the wall

It takes fifteen thousand pounds of pressure

Just to stand on that corner doing nothing at all



I was feelin' just as broke as the Ten Commandments

When the earth started shakin' like the wash on a line

Everything went wrong and it felt like Christmas

When the power fails, the floor will shine



Come on, darlin', let's go downtown

I'm washed up & I can't sit down

I can't read and I can't write

But this town's a riot on a Saturday night



This town's a riot

This town



There's boots on the ground around the corner of Hope Street

There's a stor selling X-Rated wedding cak

The Pope drove by, and the bums got the bum's rush

Coyote's just a horseback man in a lake



This town ain't no cheap hotel

There's no room to live on lead

This town's a riot, it's a jungle

It's a ride on a mumbo-jumbo jet



This town's a riot

This town



Amazed by what you see on Main Street

Riding up on the coupe de jour

This town's a riot, it's a jungle

From the jailhouse steps to your own front door



From the room with a view of Channel 2

Wondering how much the lottery pays

Watch the miracle workers cleaning up the wreckage

Lock you away for a month till Judgement Day



Come on, darlin', let's go downtown

I'm washed up & I can't sit down

I can't read and I can't write

But this town's a riot on a Saturday night



This town's a riot

This town



This town's a riot

This town