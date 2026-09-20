Postal Service Chief: Work Stopped on Computer System to Limit Mail Voting

Peter Case - This Town's A Riot
www.youtube.com
I was standing on the corner of Walk & Don't Walk
Tryin' to read the Spanish on the wall
It takes fifteen thousand pounds of pressure
Just to stand on that corner doing nothing at all
I was feelin' just as broke as the Ten Commandments
When the earth started shakin' like the wash on a line
Everything went wrong and it felt like Christmas
When the power fails, the floor will shine
Come on, darlin', let's go downtown
I'm washed up & I can't sit down
I can't read and I can't write
But this town's a riot on a Saturday night
This town's a riot
This town
There's boots on the ground around the corner of Hope Street
There's a stor selling X-Rated wedding cak
The Pope drove by, and the bums got the bum's rush
Coyote's just a horseback man in a lake
This town ain't no cheap hotel
There's no room to live on lead
This town's a riot, it's a jungle
It's a ride on a mumbo-jumbo jet
This town's a riot
This town
Amazed by what you see on Main Street
Riding up on the coupe de jour
This town's a riot, it's a jungle
From the jailhouse steps to your own front door
From the room with a view of Channel 2
Wondering how much the lottery pays
Watch the miracle workers cleaning up the wreckage
Lock you away for a month till Judgement Day
Come on, darlin', let's go downtown
I'm washed up & I can't sit down
I can't read and I can't write
But this town's a riot on a Saturday night
This town's a riot
This town
This town's a riot
This town