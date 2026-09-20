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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Postal Service Chief: Work Stopped on Computer System to Limit Mail Voting

The top official at the U.S. Postal Service said Thursday that the agency has stopped work on developing a controversial computer system that was central to President Donald Trump's effort to limit mail voting ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:32 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/20

Status: user

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He's stuck in a quagmire war, lost bids to limit mail-in voting and slap his name on the Kennedy Center and failed to pressure the Fed on interest rates. So Trump is trying to change the narrative by cracking down on a favorite foil: the media. www.nytimes.com/2026/09/19/u ...

[image or embed]

-- Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt.bsky.social) 1:58 AM Â· Sep 20, 2026

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US Postal Service Chief Told Associates He Wants to Quit, Sources Say
www.usnews.com

... The head of the U.S. Postal Service has told confidants that he is deeply discouraged by his job and wants to resign, according to four people familiar with his thinking, as the agency comes under scrutiny over financial losses and President Donald Trump's effort to tighten rules on mail-in voting.

Postmaster General David Steiner, who took office in July 2025 after the White House forced out his predecessor, has expressed frustration over a lack of help from the White House and Congress in addressing the mail service's long-running financial woes, the people said. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 01:18 PM | Reply

Peter Case - This Town's A Riot

www.youtube.com

I was standing on the corner of Walk & Don't Walk
Tryin' to read the Spanish on the wall
It takes fifteen thousand pounds of pressure
Just to stand on that corner doing nothing at all

I was feelin' just as broke as the Ten Commandments
When the earth started shakin' like the wash on a line
Everything went wrong and it felt like Christmas
When the power fails, the floor will shine

Come on, darlin', let's go downtown
I'm washed up & I can't sit down
I can't read and I can't write
But this town's a riot on a Saturday night

This town's a riot
This town

There's boots on the ground around the corner of Hope Street
There's a stor selling X-Rated wedding cak
The Pope drove by, and the bums got the bum's rush
Coyote's just a horseback man in a lake

This town ain't no cheap hotel
There's no room to live on lead
This town's a riot, it's a jungle
It's a ride on a mumbo-jumbo jet

This town's a riot
This town

Amazed by what you see on Main Street
Riding up on the coupe de jour
This town's a riot, it's a jungle
From the jailhouse steps to your own front door

From the room with a view of Channel 2
Wondering how much the lottery pays
Watch the miracle workers cleaning up the wreckage
Lock you away for a month till Judgement Day

Come on, darlin', let's go downtown
I'm washed up & I can't sit down
I can't read and I can't write
But this town's a riot on a Saturday night

This town's a riot
This town

This town's a riot
This town

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 08:55 PM | Reply

Gotta love those unfunded mandates, eh?

#3 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-19 09:46 AM | Reply

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