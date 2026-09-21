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Monday, September 21, 2026

FAA Halts Flights in Northeast after Fiber Cable Cut in NJ

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted flights at multiple airports in the Northeast on Monday, citing the accidental cutting of a fiber cable at a construction site in New Jersey.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 11:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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Flights in and out of major airports in the Northeast were halted after the sudden loss of air traffic communications, the FAA said. A ripple of flight cancellations and delays, starting in Newark and Philadelphia before reaching New York, followed.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 4:55 PM Â· Sep 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The noxious orange pedo ----- up again.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-21 04:39 PM | Reply

Imbecile

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-21 08:21 PM | Reply

DOT blamed Amtrak.
Amtrak blamed NJ Transit.
NJ Transit acknowledges a work crew cut the line - BUT NJT is investigating because it says the utility markings on this project were off by 10 feet.

NJT says 36 of 56 severed fiber lines have been repaired and should be back on line soon
x.com

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-22 12:16 AM | Reply

They don't do "Call before you dig"?

LOL.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-22 12:31 AM | Reply

Don Winslow
@donwinslow

9h
Dear
@washingtonsun
,

No. This is a bullshit headline. Here's the truth:

"Trump's Department of Transportation accidentally cut a fiber line during Air Traffic Control system renovations"

WHY ISN'T THAT YOUR HEADLINE????????????????

It was not a "EQUIPMENT MALFUNCTION"

x.com

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-22 01:05 AM | Reply

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