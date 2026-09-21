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Monday, September 21, 2026

US Military says 4 Killed in Strike on Alleged Drug-Smuggling Boat

The U.S. military has attacked another boat suspected of being used to smuggle drugs in the Caribbean Sea, killing four people

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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US military says it killed four in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean

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-- Politico (@politico.com) 9:10 PM Â· Sep 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Stinky has to keep feeding his body count.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-20 01:51 PM | Reply

Any word on when the regime intends moving its Murder-Death-Kill operation up into the Florida Keys?

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-20 02:39 PM | Reply

I'm surprised the cartels haven't started hiring or kidnapping Americans to put them on the boats. That's assuming these are even cartel boats. We don't actually know because this administration is filled with liars starting at the very top.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-21 10:05 AM | Reply

So non violent.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-21 03:04 PM | Reply

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