Trump's Proposed Arch to Become Sniper, Drone Facility

@#7 ... He knows he is going to need to be protected from the People ...



Well, yeah.



I am sure he can see his approval ratings.



Trump says 'nobody will' build monuments for him after he's gone (September 4, 2026)

www.usatoday.com



... In a candid interview, President Donald Trump admitted that the various construction projects he has undertaken in Washington, DC, are an effort to build monuments to himself, saying, "Nobody will do it once I'm gone."

Trump's comments to New York Magazine came as the outlet asked the president about monuments such as the "triumphal arch" in the nation's capital.

"Nobody will do it once I'm gone. When I leave here, nobody will," Trump said. ...



