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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Trump's Proposed Arch to Become Sniper, Drone Facility

President Trump said Sunday morning his proposed "triumphal arch" in Washington will become a dual-use facility housing snipers, drones and ammunition storage.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/20

Status: user

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Beyond parody: "At the strong request of the Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch, into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers ... "

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:35 AM Â· Sep 20, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

So Trump wants to build a tall and very ugly fort.

Who will those snipers shoot at? Mourner's at Arlington?

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-20 10:26 AM | Reply

Trump is desperately trying to escape uncomfortable reality, but walling himself up behind rings of iron and platoons of goons won't do the trick. Someone, please read "The Appointment in Samarra" as retold by W. Somerset Maugham (www.emmanuelacc.net) to this fool.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-20 11:40 AM | Reply

Pres Trump made this change to the arch's plans because now he can say it is a ~security facility,~ and SCOTUS has given him a free pass for building such ~security facilities~ with getting appropriate permission. To wit, the basement of his ballroom.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 02:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Re 3

Nailed it.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-20 02:38 PM | Reply

#3
Or, for a time, a food wagon with Old Yeller, his caddie, valet, and Natalie wedged in with Whiskey Pete.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-20 02:42 PM | Reply

@#3

with getting appropriate permission

- should be -

without getting appropriate permission

oops.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 03:34 PM | Reply

He knows he is going to need to be protected from the People when the Coup de Trump happens.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-20 10:16 PM | Reply

@#7 ... He knows he is going to need to be protected from the People ...

Well, yeah.

I am sure he can see his approval ratings.

Trump says 'nobody will' build monuments for him after he's gone (September 4, 2026)
www.usatoday.com

... In a candid interview, President Donald Trump admitted that the various construction projects he has undertaken in Washington, DC, are an effort to build monuments to himself, saying, "Nobody will do it once I'm gone."

Trump's comments to New York Magazine came as the outlet asked the president about monuments such as the "triumphal arch" in the nation's capital.

"Nobody will do it once I'm gone. When I leave here, nobody will," Trump said. ...



#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 10:53 PM | Reply

No one in the military requested such a stupid, hairbrained thing.

#9 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-20 10:56 PM | Reply

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