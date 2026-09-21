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Monday, September 21, 2026

US Marines' Boots Fell Apart During Arctic NATO Exercise

It took only a few frigid February days for several United States Marines trudging through Norwegian snow and ice to notice something was wrong.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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Pentagon details 'enormous' problems as Marines' boots fall apart in the Arctic www.rawstory.com/pentagon-267 ...

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-- Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair.bsky.social) 4:49 PM Â· Sep 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Those boots must suffer from Low T.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-21 11:11 AM | Reply

This is not the first time something like this has happened in history. A bad job like this means that some boot maker is stealing from the military.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-21 11:24 AM | Reply

Right before I got out of the USMC they were transitioning from shined all leather combat boots, which weren't the best but were tried and true, to synthetic material boots that looked like they'd fall apart after about a week in the field. Glad I didn't have to make that switch.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-21 11:26 AM | Reply

A bad job like this means that some boot maker is stealing from the military.

#2 | POSTED BY ZED

Let me guess. A good friend of the Trumpy family?

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-21 11:31 AM | Reply

Maybe a liberal Olympian has snuck into the boot factory and slashed all the boots?

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-21 11:33 AM | Reply

Follow the money, salaries, and "donations."

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-21 04:00 PM | Reply

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