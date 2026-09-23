Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Trump Traded 1,100+ Stocks in July

Donald Trump disclosed, in a filing released Tuesday, more than 1,100 securities transactions made on his behalf in July, including sales of as much as $25 million each of Microsoft and Amazon shares, as his sprawling investment portfolio underwent another month of heavy trading.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 10:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW: Donald Trump made 1,156 personal financial trades in July. It should be illegal for the president to trade individual stocks - period.

-- Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) 2:13 PM Â· Sep 22, 2026

ICYMI: Trump's accounts made up to $25M in single stock sales last July #Trump #StockMarket

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-- Quartz (@quartzmedia.bsky.social) 1:57 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

We have Trump's word this is all on the up-and-up.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-23 06:02 AM | Reply

We have Trump's word this is all on the up-and-up.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis

I predict MAGA will avoid this thread.

#2 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-23 11:02 PM | Reply

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