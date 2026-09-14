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Monday, September 14, 2026

10-Yr Treasury Yield Hits 5% - Highest in Years

The move in the key benchmark could mean higher costs for Americans who want to buy a home, finance a car or take out other loans.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 04:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/09/14

Status: user

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Congress should be working around the clock to lower costs, address the affordability crisis, and confront the existential threat of AI. Instead, Speaker Johnson is sending Republicans home early to campaign in a last-ditch attempt to salvage his failing majority. It's disgusting.

[image or embed]

-- Rep. Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) 2:40 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

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It is a bit weird, actually, because one might be tempted to think a self-advertised smart guy with a history of six yuge bankruptcies and 34 felony convictions for financial crimes might have learned a bit more about how this ... stuff ... actually werks.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-14 12:04 PM | Reply

Meanwhile ...

US should have the world's lowest interest rate: Trump
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 12:08 PM | Reply

In response, mortgage interest rates ticked upwards.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-14 12:09 PM | Reply

Gee, it's as if the country was being run by a geriatric delusional lunatic.

That always inspires confidence in the financial markets.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-14 01:28 PM | Reply

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