Florida MAGA Governor Wannabe Scrubs Toxic Trump from Campaign Website

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Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Even Donald Trump's most loyal political disciples are jumping off the president's sinking ship. Florida Representative and Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds dropped all mentions of Trump ...
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