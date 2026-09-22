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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Florida MAGA Governor Wannabe Scrubs Toxic Trump from Campaign Website

Even Donald Trump's most loyal political disciples are jumping off the president's sinking ship. Florida Representative and Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds dropped all mentions of Trump ...

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 08:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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Byron Donalds removed every mention of Trump and his endorsement from his website. What happened ;/

[image or embed]

-- The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 1:08 PM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Six weeks before the election.
In Florida.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-22 04:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

A risky choice. There are so many fcnked up people who still love Trump

#2 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-09-23 12:28 AM | Reply

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