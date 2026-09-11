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Friday, September 11, 2026

Houthis Take Strategic Island in Vital Oil Shipping Route

Yemen's rampant Houthi forces have captured a strategic island in the Bab al-Mandab strait, expanding their control of the narrow waterway, one of the world's vital shipping routes.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 07:33 PM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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Iran-backed Houthis seize near control of vital Bab el-Mandeb shipping lane

[image or embed]

-- FRANCE 24 English (@en.france24.com) 4:15 PM Â· Sep 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The basic map lessons of Trump's War will be taught in military history classes for ages to come.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-11 11:41 AM | Reply

How to Throw Away Your Hegemony in 3 Easy Steps.

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-11 12:14 PM | Reply

... Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab to export its crude since Iran has been targeting vessels in the strait of HormUz. ...

The Saudi east-west oil pipeline and its facilities, used to transport oil to the Red Sea, may have been hit by the Houthis.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia ignite fires at oil facilities and wound 73 people
apnews.com

... Weeks of clashes have added pressure to limited global oil supplies as the Houthis target a shipping route Saudi Arabia has used to transport oil to world markets while the Strait of Hormuz is throttled due to the U.S.-Iran war. Tuesday's attacks hit Saudi oil facilities connected to an alternative route, the Bab el-Mandeb, a strategic waterway off the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-11 01:01 PM | Reply

Drone Strikes Hit Saudi Arabia's Vital East-West Oil Pipeline
By Tom Kool - Sep 11, 2026, 12:04 PM CDT
oilprice.com

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-11 02:20 PM | Reply

Saudi Arabia shut down East-West crude oil pipeline after multiple attacks
www.cnbc.com

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-11 03:40 PM | Reply

Sitz was telling me that the whole strait of hormuz problem would be solved by Saudi Arabia's pipeline

Oh well, yet another thing I was right about.

See gentlemen, this is why you don't start wars of aggression with cowardly sneak attacks

you lose the high ground and when you lose the war bad shit happens.

#6 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:26 PM | Reply

One wonders why anyone would expect Iran to sit by and take having their oil exports completely shut down.

Completely predictable response.

Now piggy will bomb some shit in Iran

Iran will hit some ships in the Strait

and on and on

#7 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:27 PM | Reply

www.aljazeera.com

A Bahrain-based United States military installation has sustained severe damage during recent months of fighting with Iran, the acting secretary of the US Navy has said, prompting Washington to evaluate what to do with its headquarters in the Middle East.

"They blew the hell out of Bahrain," Hung Cao said in an interview with The Epoch Times on Wednesday, in a rare official admission of the impact of the conflict on a key US facility amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, six months into the US and Israel's war on Iran.

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict
rare official admission of the impact of the conflict
rare official admission of the impact of the conflict
rare official admission of the impact of the conflict
rare official admission of the impact of the conflict
rare official admission of the impact of the conflict
rare official admission of the impact of the conflict
rare official admission of the impact of the conflict
rare official admission of the impact of the conflict
rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

We will have no bases in the Gulf, maybe no or at the most very few bases throughout the ME

The strategic and operational disasters from this illegal, unjust, immoral war (started with a cowardly sneak attack) will reverberate for decades

Thanks magat scum

#8 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:30 PM | Reply

In my lifetime Reagen, Dubya and Piggy have enacted so much devastation on the country I love.

Republicans are truly despicable.

They are destroying our country.

Christ how the world would be different if Gore and Hillary had won.

#9 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:31 PM | Reply

Admiral Daryl Caudle, the Navy's most senior uniformed officer, said earlier this month that the NSA Bahrain would not resume service "anytime soon" because of the damage it had sustained.

Cao said damage to the base also affected operations involving the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, leaving the crew with "no place for them to pull in".

One wonders why people can't put 2 and 2 together.

the magnitude of our defeat is amazing.

#10 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:33 PM | Reply

What is the NSA Bahrain?
Until it was heavily damaged, the NSA Bahrain base was home to the US Fifth Fleet and the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), serving as the Navy's main logistics hub in the Middle East.

The base, located a few kilometres from the capital Manama in Juffair, has been described by US news outlets as the nerve centre of US naval operations.

According to its website, the NSA Bahrain provided "services and support to ships at sea, remote sites throughout the region, and military and civilian personnel living in Bahrain".

Maybe some of the posters who are former military can comment on the loss of a base like this.

Imagine if we lost Pearl Harbor in the PTO during WW2?

#11 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:35 PM | Reply

What happened to the US base in Jordan?
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched "devastating" missile strikes on US forces stationed at the Al-Azraq base, which hosts US military assets and personnel, overnight on Tuesday.

Missiles "struck the maintenance, preparation, and deployment sites of F-35, F-16, and F-15 fighter jets, as well as their shelters, inflicting heavy damage on the enemy", the IRGC said in the statement reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said 18 of 20 missiles had been intercepted, with two falling in "open areas". US forces fired about 30 Patriot interceptor missiles to counter the missiles, amid reports of depleting stockpiles of US air defence interceptors and other missiles.

How important is the Jordanian base to the US?
The Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Al-Azraq is located nearly 100km (62 miles) northeast of Amman. Its official name is a tribute to a Jordanian fighter pilot, Lieutenant Muwaffaq Salti, who was killed in combat with Israel in 1966 in the Battle of as-Samu.

Its official name is a tribute to a Jordanian fighter pilot, Lieutenant Muwaffaq Salti, who was killed in combat with Israel in 1966 in the Battle of as-Samu.

People should REALLY contemplate the irony of this. We are operating from a base named after a pilot killed while fighting Israel.

While we fight Israel's war.

#12 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:39 PM | Reply

www.aljazeera.com

Look at the size of that smoke plume

#13 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:44 PM | Reply

I wonder how close we are to a full blown WW3

#14 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:46 PM | Reply

Keep in mind

the Houthis have essentially defeated the Yemen forces (the regime is in the process of collapse)

Yemen has asked the Saudis for aid against the Houthis

The Saudis have asked the US for additional support

Piggy told MBS (you know the bone saw guy) NO air support for you!

The Saudis have like 400 planes

Why are they asking for US support, ie. kinetic strikes?

Could it be the Saudi military sucks dog shit?

#15 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 09:50 PM | Reply


How to Throw Away Your Hegemony in 3 Easy Steps.
#2 | POSTED BY SITZKRIEG

Debt, Debt, and more Debt....


Saudi Arabia shut down East-West crude oil pipeline after multiple attacks
www.cnbc.com
#5 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER

Its interesting to me the Saudis have enough US equipment to wipe out the Houthis, but even after the Cole incident still choose to do nothing.

US isn't the policeman of the world are they?

#16 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-11 09:56 PM | Reply

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a mutual defense pact.

Ummm so Pakistan and Turkey might come in against Iran.

Iran attacks Turkey-NATO country

Brings NATO in

Ummm yeah, WW3 is on the table

#17 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 10:04 PM | Reply

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