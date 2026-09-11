Houthis Take Strategic Island in Vital Oil Shipping Route

What happened to the US base in Jordan?
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched "devastating" missile strikes on US forces stationed at the Al-Azraq base, which hosts US military assets and personnel, overnight on Tuesday.
Missiles "struck the maintenance, preparation, and deployment sites of F-35, F-16, and F-15 fighter jets, as well as their shelters, inflicting heavy damage on the enemy", the IRGC said in the statement reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The Jordanian Armed Forces said 18 of 20 missiles had been intercepted, with two falling in "open areas". US forces fired about 30 Patriot interceptor missiles to counter the missiles, amid reports of depleting stockpiles of US air defence interceptors and other missiles.
How important is the Jordanian base to the US?
The Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Al-Azraq is located nearly 100km (62 miles) northeast of Amman. Its official name is a tribute to a Jordanian fighter pilot, Lieutenant Muwaffaq Salti, who was killed in combat with Israel in 1966 in the Battle of as-Samu.
Its official name is a tribute to a Jordanian fighter pilot, Lieutenant Muwaffaq Salti, who was killed in combat with Israel in 1966 in the Battle of as-Samu.
People should REALLY contemplate the irony of this. We are operating from a base named after a pilot killed while fighting Israel.
While we fight Israel's war.