Houthis Take Strategic Island in Vital Oil Shipping Route

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A Bahrain-based United States military installation has sustained severe damage during recent months of fighting with Iran, the acting secretary of the US Navy has said, prompting Washington to evaluate what to do with its headquarters in the Middle East.



"They blew the hell out of Bahrain," Hung Cao said in an interview with The Epoch Times on Wednesday, in a rare official admission of the impact of the conflict on a key US facility amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, six months into the US and Israel's war on Iran.



rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict

rare official admission of the impact of the conflict



We will have no bases in the Gulf, maybe no or at the most very few bases throughout the ME



The strategic and operational disasters from this illegal, unjust, immoral war (started with a cowardly sneak attack) will reverberate for decades



Thanks magat scum