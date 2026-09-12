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Saturday, September 12, 2026

Another Pivotal Shipping Strait is Captured

The Houthi advance is bad news for the U.S., and even worse news for Saudi Arabia.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 09:09 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Iran-backed Houthis seized Mocha and are now closing in on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a chokepoint that carries a quarter of the world's oil. This is a major development.[image or embed]

" MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 10:12 AM Sep 10, 2026

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"As recently as last week, the Iran war appeared to be turning slightly in America's favor," writes Robert Worth. "The Houthis - the Yemen-based militia that is Iran's most formidable remaining ally in the Middle East - were under pressure from their local rivals, and the Saudi air force was pounding them with air strikes. The president of Yemen's internationally recognized government issued a triumphant statement declaring that the Houthis' miscalculations will open the door to their complete collapse.' With their Houthi partners wounded, Iran's leaders would have one more reason to back down and agree to Donald Trump's terms."

Yesterday morning, those delusions drifted away like smoke as Houthi forces broke through their enemies' defenses and seized the towns and islands around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the most important maritime choke points in the world.

That loss leaves Trump, who had been hoping to win back control of the Strait of Hormuz from Iran, with a bitter surprise. His enemies now control both of the two important straits in the Middle East, through which a combined total of about a third of the world's oil shipments pass every day.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-12 05:43 AM | Reply

"When one door closes another door opens, and then it also closes and still another door opens until it, too, closes and ... ."

(Apologies to Alexander Graham Bell.)

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-12 07:52 AM | Reply

The United States has the most effective Navy in the world. This sharp instrument is not being used correctly. The issue is a failure of leadership. I know that SOMEBODY is thinking about the war, but it's not Donald Trump. The purge of military leaders was in part undertaken so that Donald and Pete have no one of standing left to critique their lack of energy, competence, or plan.

So what have we got? A MAGA military that stands around making mean faces at people and things while pretending the United States is, at this moment in time, exceptional.

We aren't exceptional now. We are being hag-ridden by preening, racist, losers. We are getting what we deserve until we do something about it. The midterms are only the start of getting rid of this cancer.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-12 08:54 AM | Reply

Donald Trump has ample stage in which to display his genius. If he can stay awake. If he can really understand what day of the week this is. If he can distract his increasingly rare attention from architectural projects. If he can acknowledge that there is a God, and it's not him.

But the world knows he cannot and will not do any of these things. He is 250 or more pounds of dead weight around the necks of the rest of us. He is one of those characters in life for whom the rationale to have ever been born is obscure.

We get nowhere, we have nothing, with him and MAGA. Support for them is support for the eventual extinction of this country.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-12 09:26 AM | Reply

Greatest POTUS everrrrrr!

#5 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-12 09:38 AM | Reply

The point for meaningful negotiations was reached long ago. That's the problem for Americans"they elected a petulant child who thinks bullying is an appropriate approach to complex problems. This mess started when Der Dotard walked from the agreement reached by the Obama administration and its negotiating partners and the present administration will not admit to its mistake. Further, our former allies prefer to suffer a bit and watch the fat orange criminal insurrectionist twist in the wind.

Remember about America First! America Alone! Because that's where we are now thanks, MAGA and GOP toadies in Congress and the Senate ...

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-12 09:51 AM | Reply

I'd say a new front has opened up in our special military operation.

The Saudi and US backed Yemeni military said they'd destroy the Houthis, now they're in retreat with Houthis expected to follow them east.

#7 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-12 10:21 AM | Reply

For those not paying attention Piggy's war is slowly inexorably expanding.

Thanks magat scum

#8 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-12 10:23 AM | Reply

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