Another Pivotal Shipping Strait is Captured

The United States has the most effective Navy in the world. This sharp instrument is not being used correctly. The issue is a failure of leadership. I know that SOMEBODY is thinking about the war, but it's not Donald Trump. The purge of military leaders was in part undertaken so that Donald and Pete have no one of standing left to critique their lack of energy, competence, or plan.



So what have we got? A MAGA military that stands around making mean faces at people and things while pretending the United States is, at this moment in time, exceptional.



We aren't exceptional now. We are being hag-ridden by preening, racist, losers. We are getting what we deserve until we do something about it. The midterms are only the start of getting rid of this cancer.