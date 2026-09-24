Mortgage Rates Climb to over 7%

#2 | Posted by eberly



I seriously doubt the high cost of homeownership is PE firms.



You can't immigrate 9Million people and not build housing, and expect housing to remain the same.



Interest rates are high because risk is high; who is going to take US Treasuries at 0%? Since it bounced above 0%, housing is stuck; people with 0% loans and refis aren't moving to 3-7% interest.



Iran War Fallout Crushes a Weak Housing Market



Its been weak since the spring of 2024, we saw the beginning of the rise in inventory on airBnB and secondary home locations/cities. Florida, and recreational lakes started stumbling.