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Thursday, September 24, 2026

Trump Preparing for 90-Day Diesel Exports Ban

The Trump administration is preparing a plan to ban exports of diesel for 90 days ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/25

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Trump endorses a ban on diesel exports: "I've called for that too. I've said, let's not send out the diesel." (Trump has in fact called for other nations to buy energy from the US!)

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 1:56 PM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Hair Furor had no ------- idea what he's doing

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-23 04:15 PM | Reply

How many of his idiot supporters will cheer for prices that have marginally dropped while ignoring the fact that Trump has been more "socialist" than any Dem POTUS has ever been despite their freaking out over every single thing they did as "socialism."

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-23 04:56 PM | Reply

He's a ------- pedo ----

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-23 11:43 PM | Reply


Ex-Energy chief warns that diesel export ban is a 'terrible investment signal' to send to industry
www.foxbusiness.com

... Former Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette joins 'Varney & Co.' to discusses President Donald Trump weighing a diesel export ban and California electricity pricing in 2025.

Former Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette joins 'Varney & Co.' to break down the consequences of a potential U.S. ban on diesel exports. Brouillette argues that such a move would send a negative signal to energy investors. He also discusses data highlighting California electricity prices from 2025. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 11:56 PM | Reply

Patrick De Haan
@GasBuddyGuy

Sep 23
diesel prices are now over $3/gal HIGHER than a year ago in:
California +$3.28/gal
Michigan +$3.22/gal
Ohio +$3.13/gal
Indiana +$3.13/gal
Wisconsin +$3.12/gal
Illinois +3.09/gal
KY, WV, MO and SD are getting closer.

This is what drooling MAGAts voted for.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-25 01:26 AM | Reply

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