Trump Preparing for 90-Day Diesel Exports Ban

Patrick De Haan

@GasBuddyGuy



Sep 23

diesel prices are now over $3/gal HIGHER than a year ago in:

California +$3.28/gal

Michigan +$3.22/gal

Ohio +$3.13/gal

Indiana +$3.13/gal

Wisconsin +$3.12/gal

Illinois +3.09/gal

KY, WV, MO and SD are getting closer.





This is what drooling MAGAts voted for.