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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Trump Exploring Putting His Name On Ford's Theatre

As President Donald Trump fights to rename the Kennedy Center after himself, administration officials are circulating a list of government sites that could have his name affixed to them in some way, according to people familiar with the effort.

Posted by lee_the_agent at 09:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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Trump aides explore attaching president's name to Ford's Theatre www.ms.now/news/trump-f ...

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-- Herb Scribner (@herbscribner.bsky.social) 8:52 AM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Lincoln? Moron. He abolished free labor. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

-President Donald J. Trump

#1 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-23 04:19 PM | Reply

America is exploring how to put Donald out of the White House.

Vote for democrats the November and put an end this national embarrassment.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-23 04:22 PM | Reply

Someone needs to put up a big ass billboard where ever Piggy goes that says

"Yo, Piggy, no matter what you do your legacy will be humiliation. Every tacky gold decoration, every monument, every renamed American historical monument, every ballroom or arch will be torn down and sowed with salt the minute your shit filled diaper covered ass leaves office

Your legacy will be the 2 (or more) impeachments, the insurrection, the felony convictions, the rape affirmed by jury, a nation that despises you.

Now fuck off and die"

#3 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-23 09:48 PM | Reply

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