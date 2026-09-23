Trump Exploring Putting His Name On Ford's Theatre

Someone needs to put up a big ass billboard where ever Piggy goes that says



"Yo, Piggy, no matter what you do your legacy will be humiliation. Every tacky gold decoration, every monument, every renamed American historical monument, every ballroom or arch will be torn down and sowed with salt the minute your shit filled diaper covered ass leaves office



Your legacy will be the 2 (or more) impeachments, the insurrection, the felony convictions, the rape affirmed by jury, a nation that despises you.



Now fuck off and die"

