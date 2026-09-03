Maria Bartiromo Out at Fox

@#2



That would be my guess also. I put it at around a 70-30 chance.



A couple of reasons ...



1) Pres trump appears to like mining FoxNews for people in his admin (qualified for the task at hand or not, i.e. Sec Defense Hegseth).



2) Ms Bartiromo has a following among the uber-wealthy, i.e., those for whom Pres Trump seems to govern.





