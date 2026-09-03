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Thursday, September 03, 2026

Maria Bartiromo Out at Fox

"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," the company said in a statement Thursday.

Posted by lee_the_agent at 05:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/03

Status: user

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Q: "Maria Bartiromo just left Fox News. Is she going to be the next White House Press Secretary?" Vance: "I don't know, man. No, I don't think so."

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-- The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 3:25 PM Â· Sep 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Stinky's new press secretary?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-03 01:51 PM | Reply

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot

That's a Bingo!

#2 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-03 02:04 PM | Reply

Relentless shill for all things Dotard. Good riddance. She was one of many reasons that Fox Business is not shown in any investment management offices. Why not you may ask? Investment folk do not put up with fiction in the workplace ...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-03 06:43 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#2

That would be my guess also. I put it at around a 70-30 chance.

A couple of reasons ...

1) Pres trump appears to like mining FoxNews for people in his admin (qualified for the task at hand or not, i.e. Sec Defense Hegseth).

2) Ms Bartiromo has a following among the uber-wealthy, i.e., those for whom Pres Trump seems to govern.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 06:46 PM | Reply

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