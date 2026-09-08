So let's ask AI:



AI Overview



If the United States bombed Chinese data centers, experts warn that China would likely launch massive military, cyber, and economic retaliations that could escalate into a direct war between two nuclear-armed superpowers.

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The discussion around such extreme military strikes was recently highlighted in a Futurism report detailing proposals by national security analysts, which security experts condemned as reckless. If such an attack occurred, analysts expect China's response to include:

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1. Direct Military Escalation



Nuclear Risk: Striking physical infrastructure inside China crosses a major military red line, risking a full-scale conventional or nuclear conflict.

Regional Aggression: Beijing might use the crisis to immediately accelerate military actions in regional flashpoints like Taiwan.

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2. Devastating Cyberattacks



Critical Infrastructure: China has pre-positioned cyber access inside U.S. civilian networks.

Grid and Utilities: Retaliation would likely involve attempts to shut down U.S. power grids, water treatment facilities, communication networks, and transportation systems.

NJCCIC (.gov) +2



3. Severe Economic Warfare



Supply Chain Cutoff: China controls critical global supply chains, including vital rare earth minerals. Beijing would likely block these exports.

Financial Retaliation: China could seize American corporate assets within its borders and completely sever economic ties.

So let's ask AI:



Asia Times +1



The Star

US urged to consider military strikes to stop China achieving AGI first

Sep 5, 2026 " According to Stokes, US government agencies would have to work out what facilities to attack and with which weapons, while conside...

NJCCIC (.gov)

China-Linked Cyber Operations Targeting US Critical ...

A recent US House Committee on Homeland Security hearing in March reinforced the threats associated with this activity. Bill Evani...

Futurism

Former Obama Admin Official Says It's Time To ... - Futurism

Sep 4, 2026 " Sign Up While American tech billionaires fret over the capabilities of Chinese AI, one national security advisor has a brilliant i...



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