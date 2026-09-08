So let's ask AI:
AI Overview
If the United States bombed Chinese data centers, experts warn that China would likely launch massive military, cyber, and economic retaliations that could escalate into a direct war between two nuclear-armed superpowers.
The Star
The discussion around such extreme military strikes was recently highlighted in a Futurism report detailing proposals by national security analysts, which security experts condemned as reckless. If such an attack occurred, analysts expect China's response to include:
The Star +1
1. Direct Military Escalation
Nuclear Risk: Striking physical infrastructure inside China crosses a major military red line, risking a full-scale conventional or nuclear conflict.
Regional Aggression: Beijing might use the crisis to immediately accelerate military actions in regional flashpoints like Taiwan.
The Star
2. Devastating Cyberattacks
Critical Infrastructure: China has pre-positioned cyber access inside U.S. civilian networks.
Grid and Utilities: Retaliation would likely involve attempts to shut down U.S. power grids, water treatment facilities, communication networks, and transportation systems.
NJCCIC (.gov) +2
3. Severe Economic Warfare
Supply Chain Cutoff: China controls critical global supply chains, including vital rare earth minerals. Beijing would likely block these exports.
Financial Retaliation: China could seize American corporate assets within its borders and completely sever economic ties.
So let's ask AI:
Asia Times +1
The Star
US urged to consider military strikes to stop China achieving AGI first
Sep 5, 2026 " According to Stokes, US government agencies would have to work out what facilities to attack and with which weapons, while conside...
NJCCIC (.gov)
China-Linked Cyber Operations Targeting US Critical ...
A recent US House Committee on Homeland Security hearing in March reinforced the threats associated with this activity. Bill Evani...
Futurism
Former Obama Admin Official Says It's Time To ... - Futurism
Sep 4, 2026 " Sign Up While American tech billionaires fret over the capabilities of Chinese AI, one national security advisor has a brilliant i...
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