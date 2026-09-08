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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Former Obama Official: Consider Military Strikes on Chinese Data Centers

In a new report titled "Superpowers and AGI," former Obama-era national security official Jacob Stokes calls for United States to begin preparing readiness drills in response to Chinese AI development -- up to and including military strikes on the nation's data centers, the South China Morning Post reported.

Posted by lee_the_agent at 11:33 AM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/03

Status: user

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Let's be blunt. China and Russia are already racing to dominate AI while we still debate if it's even worth it. Hesitation is no option, we need to lead smart, and strong. My latest (in reply) adamkinzinger.substack.com/p/we-cant-af ...

[image or embed]

-- Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 12:43 PM Â· Jun 19, 2025

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"That planning would be prudent!" - best GW voice

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-04 08:46 PM | Reply

See???

It is Obama's fault!

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-04 10:17 PM | Reply

Sounds like desperate loser talk.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-04 11:00 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Idiot thinks China is Iraq.
America is choking to death on its own hubris.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-05 12:05 AM | Reply

"Sounds like desperate loser talk."

Says the desperate loser.

LOL!!!

#5 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-05 07:17 PM | Reply

He (or is it "they"?) can go take a long wok off a short pier.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-05 07:59 PM | Reply

Obama. I'm ex weddings and funerals. Why is this surprising to some of you idiots?

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-05 11:37 PM | Reply

Ex = bombed

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-05 11:37 PM | Reply

So let's ask AI:

AI Overview

If the United States bombed Chinese data centers, experts warn that China would likely launch massive military, cyber, and economic retaliations that could escalate into a direct war between two nuclear-armed superpowers.
The Star

The discussion around such extreme military strikes was recently highlighted in a Futurism report detailing proposals by national security analysts, which security experts condemned as reckless. If such an attack occurred, analysts expect China's response to include:
The Star +1

1. Direct Military Escalation

Nuclear Risk: Striking physical infrastructure inside China crosses a major military red line, risking a full-scale conventional or nuclear conflict.
Regional Aggression: Beijing might use the crisis to immediately accelerate military actions in regional flashpoints like Taiwan.
The Star

2. Devastating Cyberattacks

Critical Infrastructure: China has pre-positioned cyber access inside U.S. civilian networks.
Grid and Utilities: Retaliation would likely involve attempts to shut down U.S. power grids, water treatment facilities, communication networks, and transportation systems.
NJCCIC (.gov) +2

3. Severe Economic Warfare

Supply Chain Cutoff: China controls critical global supply chains, including vital rare earth minerals. Beijing would likely block these exports.
Financial Retaliation: China could seize American corporate assets within its borders and completely sever economic ties.
So let's ask AI:

Asia Times +1

The Star
US urged to consider military strikes to stop China achieving AGI first
Sep 5, 2026 " According to Stokes, US government agencies would have to work out what facilities to attack and with which weapons, while conside...
NJCCIC (.gov)
China-Linked Cyber Operations Targeting US Critical ...
A recent US House Committee on Homeland Security hearing in March reinforced the threats associated with this activity. Bill Evani...
Futurism
Former Obama Admin Official Says It's Time To ... - Futurism
Sep 4, 2026 " Sign Up While American tech billionaires fret over the capabilities of Chinese AI, one national security advisor has a brilliant i...

AI can make mistakes, so double-check responses

#9 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-05 11:43 PM | Reply

Why not get together with them over dim sum...

#10 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-05 11:45 PM | Reply

Sure. Shoot missiles at Chinese data centers. Um--what missiles? they all got used up in our war of choice, you know, the one we have won so many times that we keep shooting at the losers, just to remind them that we've won...

#11 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-08 12:16 PM | Reply

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