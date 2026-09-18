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Friday, September 18, 2026

More US Troops Have Died Amid Iran War than Pentagon has Disclosed Publicly

Five of the officials said there have been at least 22 military fatalities -- four more than what appears in the Pentagon's public database, known as the Defense Casualty Analysis System, or DCAS.

Posted by lee_the_agent at 06:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/18

Status: user

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Exclusive: More American service members have died in the Middle East during the ongoing Iran war than the Pentagon has disclosed publicly, according to six U.S. officials familiar with the data.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 2:45 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump promised absolute transparency. Here he is hiding American military casualties in Iran like a kid trying to sweep a broken lamp under the rug, all while boasting about how smoothly things are going. Leave it to Trump to lie and to the men and women in uniform like line items on a bad PR report. His demented denial of reality won't allow him to tell the public about the body bags. In Trump's twice baked brain it's like nobody ever got hurt at all.

#1 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-18 04:15 PM | Reply

COWARD

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 05:07 PM | Reply

Absolutely zero surprise.

One wonders if the 40-somethings on the Supreme Court will ever wake up to the name they'll forever be associated with.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-18 05:13 PM | Reply

Trump long ago made it clear - the ranks of American dead and wounded are composed entirely of "suckers" and "losers."

Perhaps that's why Trumps across the generations have consistently not served. It's part of the familial heritage.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-18 05:27 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Perhaps that's why Trumps across the generations have consistently not served. It's part of the familial heritage. ...

Serve the Country?

That seems to be anathema to the Trump family hierarchy.

Bone spurs and all that.



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 07:50 PM | Reply

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