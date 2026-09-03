Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, September 03, 2026

Gloria Steinem Dies

Gloria Steinem, the celebrated author and activist who became one of the most visible symbols and potent voices of the U.S. women's movement ....

Posted by lee_the_agent at 09:57 AM | 31 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/03

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Maria Bartiromo Out at Fox (2 comments) ...

Farmer Can’t Fill Jobs After Immigrant Workers Left (8 comments) ...

Gloria Steinem Dies (31 comments) ...

CIA Director Flies Unannounced to Moscow (12 comments) ...

Dolly Parton Dies (58 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

anyway, met gloria steinem tonight[image or embed]

" Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 11:29 PM Jul 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

She'd hate me for saying it, but she was a fabulous babe.

There was a great Colbert Report that had Steinem and Jane Fonda doing a cooking demonstration. He was standing between them, and they were loving on him, and it was great.

Two feminist icons, in the kitchen.

RIP. She was a class act.

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-03 10:19 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Feminists help destroy the black nuclear family unit by telling black women they dont need black men.

Thanks?

But I wont be like you progressives and say things like "Good riddance" or "Glad she's dead".

I'll keep it classy.

RIP

#2 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-03 10:20 AM | Reply | Funny: 5

#3

You're a pedophile apologist. You're anything but classy.

#3 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-03 10:28 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

I'll keep it classy.
#2 | Posted by subliberal

Best to avoid all keyboards under your conditions.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-03 10:41 AM | Reply

2. Guaran-damn-tee you that Black women mostly have and had no love for Steinem and her generation of feminists.

You don't know why, do you?

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-03 10:42 AM | Reply

Up to sixty month post birth abortions are legal if you can get at least one white liberal woman on the jury.

#6 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-03 10:46 AM | Reply

"Up to sixty month post birth abortions are legal."

I don't think white liberal women are for killing five year olds, at least not all of them anyway.

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-03 11:05 AM | Reply

Postbirth abortions sound like some posters' brain space around here.

#8 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-03 11:06 AM | Reply

Five year olds make perfect targets for MAGAts armed with AR-15s.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-03 11:10 AM | Reply

#7 Hundreds of Lindsay Clancy supporters may disagree.

#10 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-03 11:14 AM | Reply

10. I was thinking more of the five year olds.

#11 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-03 11:26 AM | Reply

7 Hundreds of Lindsay Clancy supporters may disagree.

#10 | POSTED BY VISITOR_

You really should not poo poo the insanity defense.

You are obviously gonna need it someday.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 11:33 AM | Reply

Insanity defense is only guaranteed 'get out of jail' if you are white and have a ---. Plus you need at least one white liberal woman on the jury. It's called the 'feelz' defense.

#13 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-03 12:03 PM | Reply

Insanity defense is only guaranteed 'get out of jail' if you are white and have a ---.

FYI - Men use and are processed under the insanity defense in much higher total numbers than women.

Also the insanity defense only succeeds in about 15% to 25% of the time.

In your case, based on your posting history, it's 100% guaranteed.

#14 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 12:10 PM | Reply

Donner: "FYI - Men use and are processed under the insanity defense in much higher total numbers than women." FYI men are processed in the criminal justice system in much higher total numbers than women, making your statement meaningless and of no value.

#15 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-03 12:17 PM | Reply

White nationalist misogynists never die... they just post/smell like it.

#16 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-03 12:22 PM | Reply

men are processed in the criminal justice system in much higher total numbers than women, making your statement meaningless and of no value.
#15 | POSTED BY VISITOR_

Like I said. You have a 100% chance of being insane.

You just said only white women get out of jail free on the insanity defense.

I proved that's not true at all.

But you still believe it is anyway. Regardless of the facts.

I can only conclude that you are clinically insane.

#17 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 12:23 PM | Reply

If you think you proved something, you just might be a white liberal woman.

#18 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-03 12:27 PM | Reply

If you think you proved something, you just might be a white liberal woman.g

#18 | POSTED BY VISITOR_

I could be.

More likely I'm just a humanist.. a logical thoughtful caring empathetic Human Being who understands what equality is all about.

Apparently more thoughtful and empathetic even than our founding fathers who apparently hadn't figured out that human women and humans of color (and sexual orientation) were just that.

HUMANS. Just like them. With all the same self evident rights of white property owning men.

#19 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 12:44 PM | Reply

If you think you proved something, you just might be a white liberal woman.
#18 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-03 12:27 PM

Show us on the doll where the white woman touched you.. hold on.. [starts porn soundtrack]

Okay, please continue. Slowly.

#20 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-03 01:04 PM | Reply

She was a hugely influential warrior in an ongoing struggle. RIP.

#21 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-03 01:21 PM | Reply


#3
You're a pedophile apologist. You're anything but classy.

#3 | Posted by lee_the_agent a

LMAO If you say so.

#22 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 01:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

She was a hugely influential warrior in an ongoing struggle. RIP.

Always the victims ...

I imagine Doc being sympathetic to a mother because she murdered her children. But only a white mother; if it the mother was a person of color, it would be racist.

#23 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 01:40 PM | Reply

#22

Soggy rice no taste nice. 18 generations of your ancestors are weeping because of your dishonor. You should be against pedophilia.

#24 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-03 01:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

CSAMRUNT reporting for duty.

x.com

#25 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-03 01:48 PM | Reply

I wonder if someone in NY sees a muslim woman walking behind her husband, do they go to her and say "Hey, you are equal with him, walk beside him"?

And then I wonder what happens when that woman gets home?

So weird that the feminists of the past are welcoming in the worst offenders of women's rights into our nation.

#26 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-03 02:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#26 | Posted by subliberal:
"I wonder if someone in NY sees a muslim woman walking behind her husband, do they go to her and say 'Hey, you are equal with him, walk beside him'?
And then I wonder what happens when that woman gets home?"

You should use your time more wisely.

#27 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-03 03:03 PM | Reply

I wonder if someone in NY sees a muslim woman walking behind her husband, do they go to her and say "Hey, you are equal with him, walk beside him"?
And then I wonder what happens when that woman gets home?
So weird that the feminists of the past are welcoming in the worst offenders of women's rights into our nation.

#26 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-03 02:12 PM | Reply | Flag: PPPFFFTTTTT!!!!

You can say that for just about any group where men are involved in asserting their dominance. That's every country on earth. I'm serious. Men commit 80% of the (reported) violent crimes. All y'all are dangerous to yourselves and anyone weaker. That's just a fact women know from the time we are children, and why we don't want males, including gynephiles, in women's spaces.

Alice Walker in The Color Purple summed it up nicely... "no matter how you kiss 'em, as far as I'm concern, frogs is what they stay"

If a woman gets through life without a man violating boundaries, then she is both rare, lucky, and probably very wealthy. Religious wackadoodlery, economic disparity, and war only make it worse for us.

Did you know chivalry was a pre-Islamic Arab invention? Polygamous Jews were still stoning women for adultery, and Christians were political insurrectionists. Yay guys! PSSSTTT Abraham and David were jerks.

Anyway. RIP Gloria. Thanks for the inspiration.

To all the non-abusive men in here... thank you.

#28 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-09-03 03:13 PM | Reply

And then I wonder what happens when that woman gets home?

#26 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-03 02:12 PM | Reply | Flag:

Ask the poster here named ClownShack.

#29 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-03 03:17 PM | Reply

You can say that for just about any group where men are involved in asserting their dominance.

--------.

Here, men are punished for any type of aggression women disagree with.

Funny part about it is, it takes a man to punish a man for infractions like this. When a woman gets beaten, who does she call? Usually a male policeman.

You cant make this up.

#30 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-03 03:38 PM | Reply

If a woman gets through life without a man violating boundaries, then she is both rare, lucky, and probably very wealthy.

And probably an American with no access to Muslims.

#31 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-03 03:39 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort