Gloria Steinem Dies

I wonder if someone in NY sees a muslim woman walking behind her husband, do they go to her and say "Hey, you are equal with him, walk beside him"?
And then I wonder what happens when that woman gets home?
So weird that the feminists of the past are welcoming in the worst offenders of women's rights into our nation.
#26 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-03 02:12 PM | Reply | Flag: PPPFFFTTTTT!!!!
You can say that for just about any group where men are involved in asserting their dominance. That's every country on earth. I'm serious. Men commit 80% of the (reported) violent crimes. All y'all are dangerous to yourselves and anyone weaker. That's just a fact women know from the time we are children, and why we don't want males, including gynephiles, in women's spaces.
Alice Walker in The Color Purple summed it up nicely... "no matter how you kiss 'em, as far as I'm concern, frogs is what they stay"
If a woman gets through life without a man violating boundaries, then she is both rare, lucky, and probably very wealthy. Religious wackadoodlery, economic disparity, and war only make it worse for us.
Did you know chivalry was a pre-Islamic Arab invention? Polygamous Jews were still stoning women for adultery, and Christians were political insurrectionists. Yay guys! PSSSTTT Abraham and David were jerks.
Anyway. RIP Gloria. Thanks for the inspiration.
To all the non-abusive men in here... thank you.