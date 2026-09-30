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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Someone In the Administration Is Finally Willing to Tell Trump the Truth

The Trump administration has launched an A.I.-powered chatbot called America.gov to provide official government information in response to user queries.

Posted by Corky at 12:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Even America.gov agrees: Donald Trump drove up your gas prices.

[image or embed]

-- Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) 5:51 PM Â· Sep 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"So, newly armed with this Trump-endorsed tool for uncovering the truth, we naturally decided to ask it a few questions about some of our factually challenged president's favorite subjects.

1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?"

Biden.

2. Who pays for tariffs?

Here's the relevant portion: "After the importer pays, the extra cost can be absorbed by the importer, passed to U.S. buyers in higher prices, or (in part) absorbed by foreign exporters through lower prices. How much each group pays is an economic estimate, not a single legal rule.

Nonpartisan and official analyses often find that U.S. businesses and

(And if you're worried that I'm taking things out of context, you can see the bot's full answer here.)

3. Is climate change a "hoax"?

No.

3. Is climate change a "hoax"?

No.

5. Where was Barack Obama born?

Hawaii.

(see full answers at the link)

"YOU"RE FIRED!" - Donald Jane Trump

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 03:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

*4. Is inflation higher today than it was when Trump took office?

Yes

*editing mistakes were made

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 03:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

SUPER INTELLIGENCE

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-29 04:44 PM | Reply

I see that our rwingers have no interest in the truth about their Cult Leader's Admin.

Shocking, eh?

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-30 02:34 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#4
Nobody could have anticipated...sigh...

#5 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-09-30 04:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

@#1 ... 1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?"

Biden. ...

I saw some reporting this afternoon that this answer has been changed today.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-30 05:53 PM | Reply

I tried a few questions today and basically got a 'No Comment'.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-30 06:46 PM | Reply

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