"So, newly armed with this Trump-endorsed tool for uncovering the truth, we naturally decided to ask it a few questions about some of our factually challenged president's favorite subjects.



1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?"



Biden.



2. Who pays for tariffs?



Here's the relevant portion: "After the importer pays, the extra cost can be absorbed by the importer, passed to U.S. buyers in higher prices, or (in part) absorbed by foreign exporters through lower prices. How much each group pays is an economic estimate, not a single legal rule.



Nonpartisan and official analyses often find that U.S. businesses and



(And if you're worried that I'm taking things out of context, you can see the bot's full answer here.)



3. Is climate change a "hoax"?



No.



3. Is climate change a "hoax"?



No.



5. Where was Barack Obama born?



Hawaii.



(see full answers at the link)



"YOU"RE FIRED!" - Donald Jane Trump