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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

'70s Rock Legend Says Taylor Swift 'Ruined Music'

In the 1970s, Todd Rundgren established himself as one of rock music's great experimenters ...

Posted by Corky at 01:33 PM | 47 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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'70s Rock Legend Says Taylor Swift 'Ruined Music' (47 comments) ...

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Todd Rundgren has seen everything -- and the rock legend has thoughts about it all. He recently told us that Taylor Swift is "the apotheosis of mediocrity" who "doesn't do anything particularly great except grow hair." Read the full interview here: vulture.visitlink.me/4koBYm

[image or embed]

-- Vulture (@vulture.com) 1:11 PM Â· Sep 28, 2026

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"The biggest artists in the world are female artists at this point, and that's because of video games," Rundgren said.

He suggested that the music industry responded by focusing more heavily on young female consumers, citing Swift, Lady Gaga and P!nk among the artists who emerged in the decades that followed.

But Rundgren drew a sharp distinction between Gaga and Swift.

"Lady Gaga, she's a real musician," he said, pointing to her abilities as a piano player. Of Swift, however, Rundgren declared, "She doesn't do anything particularly great except grow hair."

He continued by criticizing Swift as a singer, songwriter and dancer, although he acknowledged the enormous cultural connection she has built with generations of women.

"She's a role model for what was a very young generation of women, and now for those women's daughters as well," Rundgren said, noting that mothers and daughters now attend Swift's concerts together."

"Earlier in the interview, Rundgren discussed the way younger listeners are increasingly discovering music made decades before they were born.

He said he now sees second- and even third-generation fans at his own concerts, including people whose parents or grandparents first introduced them to his music.

"There's a percentage of people in any particular generation who just get tired of listening to what everybody's listening to and want to find something different," he explained.

"You can't travel into the future, so you go to the past."
excerpts

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 05:21 PM | Reply

"You can't travel into the future, so you go to the past."

Interesting.......

I was at a wedding this past weekend in Kansas City. The couple were kids who grew up in KC, parents from KC....friends of my daughter but we know the parents...dads weekends, etc.

The dance from start to finish was entirely music created before this couple was born.....the dance floor was filled all night. A ton of it country. Not a single Swift song.

And I'll bet you 90% of the girls there have been to at least 1 Taylor Swift concert.

#2 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-28 05:31 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I was shocked 20 years ago when my daughter's high school boyfriend and her's song was, "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes", circa 1969.

Their friends were already listening to Led Zeppelin and The Who... so, this phenomena has been going on for some time now.

Never really thought about video games garnering more attention than music for kids in the 90's being causal, but well, maybe so.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 05:40 PM | Reply

My son's playlist is largely but not entirely stuff from my high school/college days.

Weird......

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-28 05:48 PM | Reply

Wait an old man is criticizing what the youth are listening to?!

That is UNPOSSIBLE!

#5 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 06:10 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Back to the Classics: Gen Z's Love for Nostalgic Music (November 2025)
madelinesharp.substack.com

... The future of music sounds a lot like your parents' car stereo. While Gen Z has easily adopted many modern tastes and technologies, nostalgic music seems to scratch an itch that modern music can't quite reach.

From hits such as "Vienna" by Billy Joel and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears, nostalgia has become one of the strongest forces for shaping modern sound. Contemporary platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, have proven influential vehicles for older songs trending among younger audiences. The Guardian stated in 2024 that "20 out of the top 50 tracks worldwide came from back catalogues, led by 80s hit Forever Young by German synth-pop band Alphaville."

Older music is no longer bound to retro playlists; it infiltrates daily music rotations. So why are these classics making their way into this generation's music library? Musicchart.news outlines four possible reasons. The power of streaming and playlists, the impact of social media and viral trends, movie and TV soundtracks driving nostalgia, and shifts in listener demographics and preferences are all driving forces. Not only has this music been made more accessible to younger audiences, but it has also become more obvious. ...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 06:14 PM | Reply

Hombres - Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out) (1967)
www.youtube.com

:)


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 06:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

The kids will be fine

FWIW we are on the brink of a new age in rock, more actual instrument use and less auto tune

Long live rock and roll!

#8 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 06:23 PM | Reply

Then there is my current interest Viking Rock

For our President

www.youtube.com

And Irish Folk Songs

www.youtube.com

And even remakes of sea shanties

www.youtube.com

----- even rock and rolling bagpipe music

www.youtube.com

Yeah kids will be just fine

Rock and Roll can never die

#9 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 06:37 PM | Reply

You'll note a bagpiper got 1.4 million views, a gaelic song got 34 million views

A music revolution is out there to discover

#10 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 06:39 PM | Reply

@#8 ... FWIW we are on the brink of a new age in rock ...

That seems to be the case every 10 or so years. Sometimes more frequently.

I summarize...

60's - British invasion
late 60's to early 70's - progressive rock
mid- to late-70's - disco
80's - new wave (a reaction to disco)
90's - grunge (a reaction to new wave)
etc. ...



#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 06:42 PM | Reply

Thats why I like Iluka, she rocks some serious rebellion songs. Every young generation should have a rebel streak

#12 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 06:48 PM | Reply

#8

I liked that last one!

#13 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 06:50 PM | Reply

Sophie is hilarious, though she is more of a 1-hit wonder but she does have some popularity

#14 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 07:04 PM | Reply

"The biggest artists in the world are female artists at this point, and that's because of video games," Rundgren said.

+++

Do what now?

Are incels choking the chicken to particular soundtracks?

Or are female artists the soundtracks? I imagined something a little rougher than Taytay.

Does he embellish this point?

+++

I'm always a little skeptical when people who presumably wouldn't have minded Taylor Swift's fame have a problem with it.

I don't have an issue with Todd Rundgren, but the only reason people still know his name is that the last boomer or their offspring haven't died yet.

#15 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-28 07:13 PM | Reply

Obviously Blank Space is the soundtrack to the Call Of Duty generation.

#16 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-28 08:27 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#15 ... I'm always a little skeptical when people who presumably wouldn't have minded Taylor Swift's fame have a problem with it. ...

Yeah, Ms Smith's fame seems to be the commented-upon issue here.

For me, I don't care one way or they other about Ms Smith. I don't see anything in what she creates that catches my attention.

So, for me she is a huge... who cares?

#17 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 08:40 PM | Reply

#16

RLR for the, Getting the Point Win!

#18 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 08:54 PM | Reply

Boomer pulls up the ladder behind him .. complains about GenX.

This place is riot, my guess is the average age is 63+?

#19 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-28 08:57 PM | Reply

The future of music sounds a lot like your parents' car stereo. While Gen Z has easily adopted many modern tastes and technologies, nostalgic music seems to scratch an itch that modern music can't quite reach.

You an always tell Boomer writing.

#20 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-28 08:58 PM | Reply

CSAMRUNT spends 70 hours a week glazing an 80 year old pedo who ----- his pants.

#21 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-28 09:01 PM | Reply

Incredible live video from ... got screwed over by the Boomer set.

Music video with Swedish rapper Yung Lean and GENER8ION and amazing choreography, created by artist Damien Jalet.
x.com

There's no "nostalgic music" here ...

#22 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-28 09:01 PM | Reply

- pulls up the ladder behind him

In what respect, dummy?

By inventing Call of Duty?

Trolls are bad enough, ignorant trolls are the worst.

#23 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 09:02 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I can't imagine letting a girly popstar ruin music.

If it's not your thing, just change the station. No need to get upset about it.

#24 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-28 09:39 PM | Reply

@#24 ... If it's not your thing, just change the station. No need to get upset about it. ...

Exactly.

And it is a main reason why I do not listen to "pop" radio stations.

Instead, I prefer a radio station that seems to present a lot of new artists, while also playing songs of the storied past of rock.

For me, I listen to this station a lot.
www.1071thepeak.com

They have their "new music Wednesday" where many new artists are played.

YMMV ...


#25 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 10:05 PM | Reply

Hey Todd, quit being a grizzly old ------, if you don't like her music, don't listen to it. It's quite that simple. I don't like her music. I don't listen to it. She is easy on the eye though.

#26 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-09-28 10:08 PM | Reply

He likes Gaga as a musical artist, just not Swift, with which I could agree.

The point he made that I found interesting is that kids, mostly guys, in the 90's were sitting around playing video games, while the kids in the 60's and 70's were sitting around playing, composing, and listening to music.

#27 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 10:31 PM | Reply

@#27 ... He likes Gaga as a musical artist, just not Swift, with which I could agree. ...

I've watched them both in concert.

Lady Gaga seems to draw me into her songs. There is more there than just the performance.

Ms Swift, well, my most positive opinion would be, looks good, but lacks depth.

On the other hand, regarding Ms Swift ...

Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in MTV VMAs history, dedicates top prize to Dolly Parton
apnews.com

... Taylor Swift broke records at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, as she is known to do.

The pop powerhouse received the inaugural Artist Director Honors on Sunday night, becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

Previously, she was tied with Beyonc for the title, with 30 VMAs each. The new award is meant to recognize artists "whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."

"I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago," Swift said in her speech, adding that she's been involved in making roughly 60 music videos, 18 of which she wrote and directed. ...



#28 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-29 01:13 AM | Reply

The most laughable thing about this is that anyone would ever call Todd Rundgren a "rock legend.". I vaguely recognized the name. Dude is giving some serious Abe Simpson vibes. I guess saying something controversial about the brightest star in pop culture is one way to get your mostly irrelevant name out there.

#29 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-29 09:59 AM | Reply

- I vaguely recognized the name

"Rundgren is considered a pioneer in the fields of electronic music, progressive rock, music videos, computer software, and Internet music delivery.[5]

He organized the first interactive television concert in 1978, designed the first color graphics tablet in 1980, and created the first interactive album, No World Order, in 1993.[2][6]

Additionally, he was one of the first acts to be prominent as both an artist and producer.[4]

His notable production credits include Badfinger's Straight Up (1971), Grand Funk Railroad's We're an American Band (1973), the New York Dolls' New York Dolls (1973), Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell (1977), and XTC's Skylarking (1986).

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021."

more

en.wikipedia.org(born%20June,the%20bands%20Nazz%20and%20Utopia.

#30 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 10:34 AM | Reply

#30 | Posted by Corky

Don't get me wrong. He's had a noteworthy career. Quite a few artists have taken inspiration from his work and he's contributed a lot to the industry. Visionary? Sure, I'll give him that. But "legend" is a big stretch, even for a clickbait headline.
I'm hard pressed to think of more than 2 of his songs.

#31 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-29 11:17 AM | Reply

He's had a noteworthy career.

And he just can't retire peacefully like the generations before him. We got Madonna now pulling ------ out of her butt.

This is typical Boomer behavior, inability to leave the stage gracefully, always have to be center of attention.

#32 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-29 11:33 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

- inability to leave the stage gracefully, always have to be center of attention.

But enough about 1Nut...

- But "legend" is a big stretch, even for a clickbait headline.

About par for the course for clickbait... but again, enough about 1Nut.

#33 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 12:12 PM | Reply

This is typical Boomer behavior, inability to leave the stage gracefully, always have to be center of attention.

#32 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

Commie Spyboy Wanbabe forgets that he too will grow old someday and will be faced with the exact same decision someday.

Regardless of whatever decision he makes when his time comes I sure don't want to be anywhere near him when his karma catches up with him.

#34 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-29 12:18 PM | Reply

#34

If karma reigns, his Gen will be blamed for the AI Apocalypse(s).

#35 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 12:25 PM | Reply

Every generation has something blamed on them but I tend to agree with the "boomer" behavior assigned above and I am sure I will get whatever Karma that brings. If Boomers had the ability to gracefully leave the stage our government wouldn't be full of them. They wont retire and allow a new generation to climb the ladder, they just bitch about us not pulling our weight while they hoard the jobs and the money. We need age limits in office because they dont know when to quit.

#36 | Posted by justagirl_idaho at 2026-09-29 12:44 PM | Reply

So ... I used to be a big Sisters of Mercy fan back in the 1990s. My daughter told be about a concert they were having in Frankfurt on October 4th. She likes them as well

It would have been 375 EUR for two tickets. Standing room only.

In my mind, SoM was band that was hardly famous, even when it would have been considered famous. Now? I'm just baffled.

#37 | Posted by madbomber at 2026-09-29 02:01 PM | Reply

#37

According to Rundgren's Theory, people, young guys particularly, started playing video games in the 90's rather than making music, so there's since been a dearth of good new music, leaving the old songs and bands to still be popular.

Perhaps that's so, I don't know.

(which theory is what was interesting to me about the article, not Rundgren's popularity or Gen-bashing)

#38 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 02:10 PM | Reply

Rundgren accuses her of ruining music. What did Taylor do that was unique to other artists?

She created music, performed concerts, etc.

He accused her of being medicore....but that aside...what did Taylor do that ruined music?

#39 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-29 02:14 PM | Reply

He accused her of being medicore....but that aside...what did Taylor do that ruined music?

#39 | Posted by eberly

Nothing... She writes her own music, plays guitar, banjo, ukelele and some piano. I dont care for her music but she did not "ruin music" and she works hard. Saying controversial things will get you talked about, so now I know who he is and I didnt before. Guess it worked out for him.

#40 | Posted by justagirl_idaho at 2026-09-29 02:41 PM | Reply

I love Todd, and even saw him in concert a month ago in Louisville. He sounded better than ever, performing songs from throughout his long career, and his band was excellent. The crowd was mostly older people, but with a sizable number of younger folks, and even black folks, in attendance.

But I disagree with the gist of his comments here about Taylor Swife. While I'm no big fan, I hardly think she ruined music. I even like a couple of her songs. She's just a continuation of the "teenybopper" tradition that has always been present in pop music. Anybody remember Neil Sedaka? The Osmonds? Hell, I even love a couple of Madonna songs. I'd be interested in getting into a deeper conversation with Todd about this, because I have a feeling he's not as hostile about Taylor as he might sound here. Taylor's just the obvious target.

There's no question that music fans have largely moved away from what we know as rock 'n' roll, or the big tent that included rock 'n' roll, but it's complicated. Tastes change. Technology changes. The growing role of gaming, movies and streaming cannot be denied.

This evolution away from rock as the driving force behind popular music has been happening since the early to mid-1970s, when listeners discovered FM radio and the Top 40 AM stations lost their position as the primary testing ground for new hitmakers. FM's higher-quality stereophonic signal opened the floodgates to a wide range of musical styles, and it was great in the beginning as deejays threw everything against the wall. That killed off AM, and even FM was soon being divided up into narrow musical niches by the suits at the big broadcast conglomerates. Many one-time freeform stations became boring AOR stations playing the same 100 arena rock songs released between the late 1960s and the early 1980s. Other than public radio and community radio, the airwaves gradually became mostly a vast wasteland. And with satellite radio and streaming services at one's fingertips, I doubt radio will ever return to its glory days.

One thing I will say emphatically is that there is no shortage of creative, engaging rock music (and soul and funk and folk and country) to be found today. The musical choices are every bit as beguiling as what we love and remember from our youth (pick your favorite decade); you just have to dig a little deeper and keep your mind open. My Spotify playlist for 2026 favorites is up to around 160 songs so far, mostly artists who aren't well known, in every genre you can think of. Don't give up, and don't worry about what Todd says! :)

#41 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-29 03:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Sorry for the speechifying above. This is a subject near and dear to my heart as a longtime rock journalist and former on-air host. ;)

#42 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-29 03:27 PM | Reply

thanks for the perspective, CBOB. You obviously have a personal/professional connection to this guy and the industry in general.

#43 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-29 03:45 PM | Reply

. What did Taylor do that was unique to other artists?

She's more famous than God.

Sorry for the speechifying above. This is a subject near and dear to my heart as a longtime rock journalist and former on-air host. ;)

It was a good read, though you sound like a Boomer ;-), whats your take as to why music stopped with the DotCom bust, which is interestingly enough was around the time pop music stopped changing keys?

Why are there no key changes in music anymore?
faroutmagazine.co.uk

#44 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-29 04:08 PM | Reply

Ha. Thanks, Eb.

OneAut, I'm no spring chicken, I'll give you that.

I don't remember music having "stopped" with the DotCom bust, so I can't address that. Early 2000s? I was jamming like always.

Why no key changes anymore? Hmm. Read the article, watched the accompanying YouTube video, and honestly I don't know the answer. Computer-assisted songwriting is certainly having a deleterious effect on the soul of music, but there's so much good stuff still being produced that I just fast-forward through the dreck, and I really haven't paid much attention to the decline of key changes. My ears seek emotional release, and sometimes a key change feeds that release, but sometimes a droning song that barely changes key can provide it as well with the right vibe, lyrics or whatever. Good music is like porn - I know it when I see (hear) it.

#45 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-29 04:42 PM | Reply

The corporate copy/paste offal cranked out for mass market consumption vanishes when placed beside actual artists like Bill Evans, Pat Metheny/Lyle Mays, Steely Dan, Ivan Lins, Milton Nascimento, the Windham Hill cadre...my play list goes on. Arena acts bore the living excrement out of me.

#46 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-09-29 06:39 PM | Reply

How can anyone say music is ruined when Madonna just pulled a dildo out of her ass on live tv?

#47 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-29 06:58 PM | Reply

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