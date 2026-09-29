Donald Trump's Approval Rating Flips With White Voters in Red States

"The latest polls show approval ratings among white voters have dropped, putting Trump underwater in six states where he had net approval ratings of 14 points or more at the start of his term.



Kentucky recorded the largest movement, a 32-point shift in net approval from positive 29 to negative 3.



Texas followed with a 30-point swing, while Missouri moved 26 points.



Alaska's rating changed by 22 points, compared with 21 points in Ohio and 19 points in Arizona."



;;



Which is why we'll have ICE at the Polls rather than Brooks Bros Riots.

