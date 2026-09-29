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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Donald Trump's Approval Rating Flips With White Voters in Red States

President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped among white voters in six states he carried in 2024, including a 19-point drop in Kentucky, according to Civiqs polling.

Posted by Corky at 02:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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CNN Data Guru Says White Non-College Voters Are 'Ripping the Heart Out of Donald Trump's Presidency'

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-- Mediaite (@mediaite.com) 11:02 AM Â· Sep 29, 2026

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"The latest polls show approval ratings among white voters have dropped, putting Trump underwater in six states where he had net approval ratings of 14 points or more at the start of his term.

Kentucky recorded the largest movement, a 32-point shift in net approval from positive 29 to negative 3.

Texas followed with a 30-point swing, while Missouri moved 26 points.

Alaska's rating changed by 22 points, compared with 21 points in Ohio and 19 points in Arizona."

;;

Which is why we'll have ICE at the Polls rather than Brooks Bros Riots.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 05:31 PM | Reply

Without the (racist) whites, Trump had no one.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-28 05:34 PM | Reply

At this point, I remain a bit skeptical regarding any aspect of a "blue wave" in 5 weeks.

What people tell pollsters may not be the same choices they enter on their ballot.

Time will tell.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 06:35 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Gonna be tough to manufacture votes when your core constituents aren't voting. Most of these folks will definitely not be voting Democrat.

When Trump loses the evangelicals for real, it oughta be game over.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-28 11:03 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Gonna be tough to manufacture votes when your core constituents aren't voting. ...

Yeah.

We are entering the time period when the polls switch from "RV" (registered voters) to "LV" (likely voters).

But even with that. I do take your point.

What folk tell pollsters may not be the same as what they put on their ballots, if they even vote.


And that is the big dilemma that the pollsters have to rise above.


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-29 01:06 AM | Reply

Without the (racist) whites, Trump had no one.
#2 | Posted by ClownShack

Disagree: Trump also had plenty of support from people from cultures where the male wants to display dominance or toughness: Latino, for example. Even while he's deriding everyone south of the Rio Grande.

Trump has always been a cover for people who want to take out their rage on others but don't have the power to do so by whatever means, or who want a model for their putrid way of going through life.

In other words, the US finally got its fully personified bully. Hasn't worked out too well.

Except for Trump's profit and loss statement. He and the internet platforms have monetized misery. Bigly.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-29 08:33 AM | Reply

"Trump has always been a cover for people who want to take out their rage on others ... ."

Very true. This place is a great example.

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-29 08:42 AM | Reply

It is likely to affect turnout a little. Disapproval doesn't mean they will vote for an alternative.

#8 | Posted by SirRudolf at 2026-09-29 02:45 PM | Reply

Without the (racist) whites, Trump had no one.

He'll always have boaz.

#9 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-29 03:34 PM | Reply

And they flipped their $#!+ when GOP ran an anti-welfare ad depicting a WHITE "welfare queen". But they're not racist hypocrites

#10 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-09-29 05:46 PM | Reply

Without racism, all conservatives are left with is transphobia.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 05:47 PM | Reply

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