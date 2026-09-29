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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Jack Smith Doubles Down on Trump Criminal Investigation

In his opening statement, [Former special counsel Jack] Smith told senators that he has "no partisan loyalties." He said he and his investigators "developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in serious crimes against our nation."

Posted by Corky at 06:17 PM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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Schmitt beclowns himself

Schmitt concocted an elaborate conspiracy theory that Smith traveled to Atl for a Hawks game and to collude with Fani Willis, & flashed his "evidence" before accusing Smith of perjury. There's just one problem -- his facts were totally wrong.

Here's the whole sequence:[image or embed]

" Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 11:07 AM Sep 29, 2026

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#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 12:36 PM | Reply

WASHINGTON (AP) " Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who brought two federal indictments against President Donald Trump, told lawmakers on Tuesday that he "will not be silenced by continued threats of prosecution" from the Trump administration and that he believes the rule of law is being threatened like never before.

Smith also told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he stands behind the criminal cases he brought against Trump, a Republican, and that he and his team acted without regard to politics.

"I made those decisions without regard to President Trump's political association, activities, beliefs or candidacy in the 2024 presidential election," Smith said.

"Our investigation developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in serious crimes against our nation. If asked whether to prosecute a former president today based on the same facts, I would do so regardless of whether that president was a Republican or a Democrat."

www.eastidahonews.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 12:39 PM | Reply

Crimes so big, that he couldn't do anything about it.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 04:09 PM | Reply

Crimes so big, that he couldn't do anything about it.

Thanks, Aileen Cannon!

Trump scored when he seated that braindead cultist.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 04:16 PM | Reply

President Trump engaged in serious crimes against our nation

And continues to do so.

Every day.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 04:17 PM | Reply

You fall for this stupid shit every single time. Then you begin raging about the Democrats being weak and refuse to do anything... Then a new cycle starts.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 04:28 PM | Reply

the Democrats being weak and refuse to do anything

You see that as being mutually exclusive?

Why do you think people are voting for DSA candidates.

Because they're not do nothing losers like Biden, Schumer and Jeffries.

Time for the democratic revolution.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 04:50 PM | Reply

Time for the democratic revolution.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 04:50 PM | Reply | Flag:

You better hope it happens before the rich relocate, taking the DSA funding apparatus with them.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 05:40 PM | Reply

You better hope it happens before the rich relocate
#8 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURDS

The sky is falling! The sky is falling!!

You were the idiot posting thread after thread about the massive exodus from New York City should Mamdani win.

How did that work out for you?

Don't worry about responding.

No one cares what a deplorable Trumping MAGAt like you has to say about anything.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 05:46 PM | Reply

It's still early. Give it time.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 05:54 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

www.ibtimes.com.au

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 05:58 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

More articles?

Of course!

This time it will be correct.

#12 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 06:04 PM | Reply

By the way. Can't wait for prop 40 to pass and billionaires to leave California.

Maybe the state can become affordable again.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 06:06 PM | Reply

that'll show him

#14 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-29 06:14 PM | Reply

- before the rich relocate

Wow... Trumpers SO afraid of antagonising their wealthy Masters that they will suffer any kind of demeaning treatment of their Gov and of themselves, even to the point of being scared that their Owners will leave them.

Sad, sick, and stupid; very few of the Oligarchs here want to try to survive without America as part of their Marketplace, which should be the first thing that happens to them when they threaten to take their money and products and leave the country.

It's a weak threat that in most cases is easily mitigated... starting with freezing their assets and cutting off their Market access.

#15 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 06:25 PM | Reply

That can't be a serious comment.

#16 | Posted by SirRudolf at 2026-09-29 06:43 PM | Reply

It's a weak threat that in most cases is easily mitigated... starting with freezing their assets and cutting off their Market access.

#15 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 06:25 PM | Reply | Flag:

LMAO

#17 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 06:52 PM | Reply

#17

His best non-argument yet!

I know, I know, there's so many, how can you tell?

Perhaps if he got up offa his knees he could see better.

#18 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 06:57 PM | Reply

Crimes so big, that he couldn't do anything about it.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Yes your cult voted for corruption so the nations biggest criminal escaped prosecution.

#19 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-29 07:12 PM | Reply

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