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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Why has abortion faded from America's national conversation?

The US has already grown used to the horror caused by abortion bans. And Republicans have sought to quash the stories

Posted by Corky at 05:30 PM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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The state of Georgia has fired every member of a health care committee tasked with investigating maternal deaths after their report of 2 women who likely died due to abortion ban was leaked to the public. open.substack.com/pub/meidasto ...

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-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 10:25 AM Â· Nov 22, 2024

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"But the stories have faded from the headlines as the years have gone by. Feminism has gone dramatically out of style, with the big women's rights NGOs wounded enough by Dobbs and attacks from the Trump administration that they have been largely unable to push their agenda in either media or policy, and algorithmic social media driving a rise in gender conservatism and politicized misogyny, particularly among young men.

But maybe more importantly, abortion has ceased to be a story because the horrors of abortion bans have ceased to be news:

the US has grown used to the swift and dramatic erosion of women's health and status that has followed Dobbs, grown used to the horror stories and upward ticking body counts, grown into ease, and even a kind of compliant boredom, with women's death and indignity."

more at the thread link

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 06:08 PM | Reply

... Why Abortion Faded from America's National Conversation? ...

Simple ...

Rising costs, leading to the dinner table discussions about the ability to live and feed the family are currently a higher priority.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 08:16 PM | Reply

Why?

Because a lot of the public just don't care if women die from lack of health care.

We have built a self centered society that pretends to be christian.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-29 08:20 AM | Reply

I don't know and the national conversation but here in Missouri is a big topic. We restored women's rights in 2024 and now the GOP has inserted a misleading, muddled amendment onto the November ballot to try to fool voters into stripping the right away again.

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-29 08:46 AM | Reply

It's strange because we have a Democrat running against a republican incumbent for Senate here in Kansas and he's hitting him with a lot of stuff but not a word about abortion.

The Democrat Challenger is a minister

Is it possible the Democratic party's gotten behind a candidate for Senate whose position on abortion is no different than the Republican incumbent therefore not worthy of bringing up?

Hard to believe that's true

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-29 08:50 AM | Reply

"Why Abortion Faded from America's National Conversation?"

Because the Christian Zionists got their end-times AntiChrist and their end-times war.

#6 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-29 11:07 AM | Reply

When you have a firehose of lies pointed at you it's hard to deal with the lies that spewed out of it years ago while the new lies are currently hitting you in the face.

The pile of lies is pretty high atm.

But accountability is coming.

"Don't boo. Vote!"

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-29 11:59 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

-Why Abortion Faded from America's National Conversation?

Because SCOTUS finally refused to operate as a legislative body. The laws are now up to the states, unless the Democrats decide to try to move the needle at the Federal level.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-29 04:14 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Here's another fucking retard who doesn't understand the Constitution.

Did your mom huff paint while she was slagging you around in here poop chute?

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-29 04:40 PM | Reply

Because americans are morally bankrupt

#10 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-29 05:50 PM | Reply

I'd wager it's because abortion got kicked over to the states and can't be used as a wedge issue nationwide.

At this point the only way to reinstate it is for democrats to win large majorities in both chambers of Congress and pass legislation protecting abortions rights for women and protecting doctors from frivolous lawsuits.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-29 05:55 PM | Reply

And for those naive souls who think there is any solution on the horizon, keep in mind a few simple facts.

this was a supreme court decision.

SC decisions aren't typically overturned, Dobbs was a rare dodo

It will take a constitutional amendment.

Alito wrote that abortion is not a right.

The SC decided abortion is not a right

that means the only way for abortion to be a right is through an amendment to the constitution.

Congress cannot regulate abortion since it is not a right.

BTW the Roberts court has been one of the most radical courts in our nation's history frequently legislating from the bench, ignoring basic judicial process, creating judicial doctrine (major questions doctrine) out of whole clothe and even outright lying in their decisions.

#12 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-29 05:58 PM | Reply

At this point the only way to reinstate it is for democrats to win large majorities in both chambers of Congress and pass legislation protecting abortions rights for women and protecting doctors from frivolous lawsuits.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack

There is no way to do that.

Congress can regulate interstate commerce

Congress can decide how federal money can be spent

Congress can protect people's rights

NONE of that allows "... legislation protecting abortions rights for women and protecting doctors from frivolous lawsuits."

I would love to be wrong, but I'm not

#13 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-29 06:00 PM | Reply

Here are the powers of Congress (from the Constitution)

Section 8

The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;

To borrow Money on the credit of the United States;

To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes;

To establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization, and uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States;

To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures;

To provide for the Punishment of counterfeiting the Securities and current Coin of the United States;

To establish Post Offices and post Roads;

To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries;

To constitute Tribunals inferior to the supreme Court;

To define and punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high Seas, and Offences against the Law of Nations;

To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water;

To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years;

To provide and maintain a Navy;

To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces;

To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions;

To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress;

To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States, and to exercise like Authority over all Places purchased by the Consent of the Legislature of the State in which the Same shall be, for the Erection of Forts, Magazines, Arsenals, dock-Yards, and other needful Buildings;"And

To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.

Point to a power that would allow them to regulate abortions, and especially to affirm the right to access to an abortion.

There are certainly ways for them to LIMIT access to abortions through interstate commerce, but to defend abortion? NOPE

#14 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-29 06:03 PM | Reply

There IS the 14th Amendment which states the following:

No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States;

The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

See that is amendment that gives Congress power

BUT

Alito's decision in Dobbs specifically states that abortion is not a privilege of the citizens of the US

Thus not a right thus not something Congress can PROTECT

Shit Alito said we do not have a right to privacy, but he graciously didn't attack the other privacy rights like interracial or same sex marriage, gay sex and contraceptives

Yet

He didn't attack them because abortion was unique because it destroys what the Court considers a potential fetal life

talk about legislating from the bench. Fetal life is not recognized in the constitution, full stop

He mentally gymasticed himself by saying you don't have privacy in this one instance because of a made up thing "potential fetal life"

he jujitsued himself back to saying for some reason privacy, though not a right, does protect interracial or same sex marriage, gay sex and contraceptives

because an unenumerated right (a right not explicitly written in the Constitution) must be "deeply rooted in this Nation's history and tradition"

Yet fails to acknowledge that there was not right to inter racial marriage in our history

He relied on a 14th century judge who believed in witches to arrive at that conclusion by the way

#15 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-29 06:12 PM | Reply

So, again, take this decision in conjunction with the Piggy immunity decision.

Presidents are above the law, and you do not have right to bodily autonomy.

This literally undoes the magna carta

#16 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-29 06:13 PM | Reply

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