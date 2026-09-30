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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Tennessee to Execute a Woman for the First Time in 200 Years

Christa Pike was 18 when she killed a classmate in a jealous rage and became one of the youngest women to be sent to death row.

Posted by South_American at 03:31 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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South_American

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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Tennessee is set to execute Christa Pike on September 30. Christa has spent nearly three decades in solitary confinement after committing her crime as an 18-year-old girl with severe, untreated mental illness stemming from childhood abuse. Tell Governor Lee to stop her execution now.

[image or embed]

-- ACLU (@aclu.org) 6:58 PM Â· Sep 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is wrong.

The supreme court needs to intervene now.

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-29 05:36 PM | Reply

"Pike does not deny her guilt, but her attorneys and supporters argue a death sentence is not appropriate for a crime committed at that age by a teen with untreated mental illness after a childhood of brutal sexual abuse and neglect.

Slemmer's mother wants the lethal injection to go forward, saying she has waited decades to see Pike's sentence carried out.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that he would not grant clemency. Pike's attorneys have asked the Supreme Court to stay the execution."

Tragic story... what purpose does her death serve now other than revenge?

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-29 06:05 PM | Reply

This is barbaric to say the least. This is wrong on so many levels. My heart hurts for her. It really does.

#3 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-09-29 06:11 PM | Reply

As barbaric as her crime was, Pike's life before the murder was a nonstop litany of physical and sexual abuse by multiple family members.

I listened to a documentary on her case and the list of abuse and rape she was subject to from when she was an infant to a teen went on for a very long time.

If anything her case is a condemnation of our system and the human condition.

A just and moral society would have spent decades helping her heal and not spent decades trying to kill her.

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-29 06:20 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

apparently she's a goner...

thehill.com

oh well that's how we roll here in Great Again America....

tots and pirogies...

sick.

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-29 09:37 PM | Reply

In Islam if the injured party forgives or accepts Compensation the death sentence is Waived.

The parents Here, demand Vengeance.

I don't really have an opinion on that. but I recognize the cop out of saying that.

It's just an interesting phenomenon.

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-29 11:29 PM | Reply

I've never really been in favor of the death penalty, and it's not because of a matter of conscience. It's no secret that we've had to free people from death row because of new evidence or DNA that was taken before we could scientifically examine it. It leads me to believe we may have put innocent people to death. Even if it were one, it's too many.

That said, this bitch should never see the light of day again. Another one who should never see the light of day again is Lindsay Clancy. And those who want to sympathize with them should have to take turns living in the same home with them.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-30 09:01 AM | Reply

When I lived across the state line, a stupid bitch in Tennessee killed her little daughter. They found the remains months later on her family's property.

The case was in the news regularly for years and still is. Even today.

www.wjhl.com

My posting history shows I'm generally a peaceful dude, the occasional Free Luigi comment notwithstanding.

But if Tennessee is frying women, I hope they keep the griddle hot for Megan Boswell.

#8 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-30 10:06 AM | Reply

The wild thing about living through the Megan Boswell coverage was her ability to stonewall everything.

Like Little Larry.

Really p!$$es you off when she's obviously killed her kid.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-30 10:12 AM | Reply

America is really strange.

Mom strangles her three children because she doesn't feel good ... nothing, I don't even think there was a thread on this site.
Luigi kills a man in cold blood for no personal reason ... Free Luigi from the Lumper crowd.
Young girl in an evolutionary fight for her man and his sperm ... Death.

It just lacks any consistency.

#10 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-30 12:16 PM | Reply

CSAMRUNT cheered for the insurrection that left 5 DC police officers dead.

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 12:20 PM | Reply

KILL HER!

It's the christian (small c) thing to do.

#12 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-30 01:48 PM | Reply

This is wrong.
The supreme court needs to intervene now.

You think Alito, Clearance Thomas and Keggenaugh are going to do this after approving human trafficking of immigrants by the US government?

Does she have a luxury yacht and private jet for Clearance to vacation on?

#13 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-30 01:49 PM | Reply

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