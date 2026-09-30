Tennessee to Execute a Woman for the First Time in 200 Years

"Pike does not deny her guilt, but her attorneys and supporters argue a death sentence is not appropriate for a crime committed at that age by a teen with untreated mental illness after a childhood of brutal sexual abuse and neglect.



Slemmer's mother wants the lethal injection to go forward, saying she has waited decades to see Pike's sentence carried out.



Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that he would not grant clemency. Pike's attorneys have asked the Supreme Court to stay the execution."



Tragic story... what purpose does her death serve now other than revenge?

