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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

South Park Skewers Trump

As it heads into its 29th season this month, South Park announced a change of its name -- to South America.

Posted by South_American at 07:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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South_American

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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Congrats South Park team on the Emmy win!

[image or embed]

-- Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 11:06 PM Â· Sep 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He's a clown. Everyone should laugh at him 24/7

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-08 08:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"The tongue-in-cheek news comes a day after the US president suggested on social media that the state of New Mexico should be renamed "New America" with an AI-generated video that depicted him placing the word "America" over "Mexico" on a "welcome to New Mexico" sign. (The US federal government has no authority to change a state's name.) The post drew swift condemnation from Democrats, who accused him of trying to distract from his war in Iran and rising prices."

How in the actual fook does he or anybody around him have time for this insanity... Hate that "we" are paying for and putting up with this...

#2 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-08 09:19 PM | Reply

www.theguardian.com

#3 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-08 09:22 PM | Reply

Haven't seen South Park since it went to Paramount Plus.

I refuse to support the platform.

Regardless.

"New America", "Lake America", "Gulf of America" ...

Ignore this shit.

For the love of God, Focus on the real shit.

Like Capital One shutting 300 accidents he was using for money laundering. His Qatar bank account. The pentagon deals he's handing his kids. Barron Trump making $120 million on the stock market. His relation with Putin. The Epstein files. The reflecting pool he's clearly lost interest in. The Kennedy Center he's got draped with a tarp. The demolition of the White House. ICE killing Americans. His stock market manipulation. His mishandling of our tax dollars. His blatant disregard for Americans. His disdain for America.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-08 09:33 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#4

yes yes but don't discount the impact of this putrid red meat thrown to the imbecilic base...

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-08 10:21 PM | Reply

All you liberal men crying about Trump, need to get back to the kitchen, and make your wife's boyfriend a sandwich ; )

#6 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-09-09 09:33 AM | Reply

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