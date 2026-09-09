South Park Skewers Trump

"The tongue-in-cheek news comes a day after the US president suggested on social media that the state of New Mexico should be renamed "New America" with an AI-generated video that depicted him placing the word "America" over "Mexico" on a "welcome to New Mexico" sign. (The US federal government has no authority to change a state's name.) The post drew swift condemnation from Democrats, who accused him of trying to distract from his war in Iran and rising prices."



How in the actual fook does he or anybody around him have time for this insanity... Hate that "we" are paying for and putting up with this...